Blue Ash man accused of drugging, raping woman on first date facing new charges

A Blue Ash man already facing charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman during a date has been indicted on new sexual assault charges involving a 7-year-old girl.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced the new charges Monday against 33-year-old Brian Karr.

Brian Karr

Given the accusations against Karr and the age range of the two alleged victims, Powers said, “I am particularly concerned there may be more victims out there.”

The alleged crimes involving the girl happened between 2018 and 2020, according to court documents. A grand jury on Aug. 16 indicted Karr on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Powers said the girl recently disclosed the sexual assaults.

In January, Karr was charged with sexually assaulting the woman. Court documents say the attack happened in November 2022. Powers said it was their first date.

Powers said the woman became unconscious after drinking one alcoholic beverage. When she regained consciousness, Karr was on top of her.

Karr’s attorney, Jay Clark, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

After being charged in January, a relative posted Karr’s $350,000 bond, according to court records. A relative also has posted Karr’s $150,000 bond in the new case. He is required to wear an electronic monitoring unit.

Anyone with information about Karr is urged to contact Blue Ash police at 513-745-8555.

