Blue Berry Cafe hosting grand opening today at former Golden Nugget site

A longtime Montgomery County business is getting new life today.

The Blue Berry Cafe has opened its doors at its new location today in Kettering at the 2900 block of South Dixie Drive, the former site of the Golden Nugget Pancake House.

The cafe opened its doors at 7 a.m. this morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported last month, the popular Greene County spot announced it would expand into Montgomery County and move into the former site of the Golden Nugget Pancake House on S. Dixie Drive.

The former Golden Nugget site was purchased by Winsupply in October.

“We’re deeply grateful for Winsupply’s belief in our work ethic and vision. Our passion is bringing people together over great meals, creating a space where the community feels at home. We’re excited to maintain our presence in Bellbrook while embarking on this new journey in Kettering,” Kelley Andary and Ray Jean, owners of Blue Berry Cafe, said in January.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

