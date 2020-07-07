Blue Beyond Named Great Place to Work® for Fifth Year in a Row

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Beyond Consulting today announced that it is once again Great Place to Work-Certified™. This is the fifth consecutive year Blue Beyond has received this recognition.

"We are so honored to be named a Great Place to Work for the fifth year in a row," said Cheryl Fields Tyler, Founder and CEO of Blue Beyond Consulting. "This is truly a testament to the people at Blue Beyond, and how hard each and every person works to make our culture one where we all belong — and where we all can thrive. I'm so proud of how our team has shown up, cared for each other, and truly lived Blue Beyond's purpose and values during this time of uncertainty."

Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven "For All" methodology, certification confirms that seven out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Blue Beyond. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We congratulate Blue Beyond Consulting on their certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work CEO Michael C. Bush agreed at the 3rd annual Leadership Awards Gala earlier this year. "The financial performance of these organizations and the industry-leading commitment to corporate responsibility provide strong evidence that when you create a great place to work for all, it's better for business, better for people, and better for the world."

Fields Tyler was among those recognized at the gala on March 3, 2020, with a For All Leadership Award from Great Place to Work.

About Blue Beyond Consulting

Blue Beyond builds effective organizations where both the business and people thrive. The firm specializes in the people side of business — culture, talent management, employee engagement, communications, organizational effectiveness, leadership, and change management. Blue Beyond serves clients throughout North America, including global Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, universities, and small- and mid-sized firms. Founded in 2006, Blue Beyond is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with additional team members across the West Coast, the Midwest, and the Northeast. The company was ranked among the top 50 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE in 2017 and 2019, and named to FORTUNE's 2019 list of Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. Blue Beyond is a certified women-owned business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information, visit bluebeyondconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Darci Valentine

510-733-5417

243009@email4pr.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-beyond-named-great-place-to-work-for-fifth-year-in-a-row-301088960.html

SOURCE Blue Beyond Consulting