'Blue Bloods' is celebrating 250 episodes
Tom Selleck and the Blue Bloods cast fondly recall the origin and importance of the family dinner and why it continues to resonate with fans.
Amanda Seales took to Instagram to give us a fashion slay in a black and white houndstooth dress.
Gabrielle Union walks in a brown suit, a crochet top and brown sandals.
The Penguins have earned their chance to compete for a Stanley Cup again, so all eyes rest on GM Ron Hextall and how he'll help his team do just that.
Yale's Dr. Howard Forman says the U.S. has an important window to address the current pandemic — and those in the future — as COVID-19 cases decline around the world.
It's our responsibility to not only teach our dog how to meet people in a mannerly way, but to teach kids how to properly meet a dog.
Don't tell Channing Tatum.
Not knowing their Fall River history cost Jeopardy! players over $25,000, with Lizzie Borden the center of the quiz show's final round on Thursday.
After a midseason break following the Apocalypse event, The Flash is back on The CW — and showrunner Eric Wallace says he's hedging his plan just in case this proves to be the final race for Barry Allen and the gang. Wallace told Entertainment Weekly he's actually working out a couple of different endings for the Season 8 finale as part of his original master plan, since the show hasn’t technically been renewed for a ninth season at the network. It’s worth noting star Grant Gustin is reportedly
Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp is revealing why emotions for the cast members were recently turned up to 11. The 17-year-old performer, known for playing Will on the popular Netflix sci-fi series, visited The Tonight Show on Friday, where host Jimmy Fallon brought up the fact that Stranger Things, which will soon launch its fourth […]
Maren Morris is embarking on a "Humble Quest," and the journey will lead her back to Nashville for her biggest headlining concert in town to date.
Early last year, news broke that a remake of 1997's Face/Off was in the works from Godzilla vs. Kong director, Adam Wingard. Not long after the headlines started to fly, however, the filmmaker clarified that the project would be a direct follow-up to the John Woo classic starring Nicolas Cage as a domestic terrorist and John Travolta as an FBI agent who literally swap faces and try to out-crazy one another. How does the original cast feel about the upcoming sequel? The answer might surprise you.
Kamaru Usman would knock out 'coward' Canelo Alvarez in three rounds, according to the MMA fighter's manager.
This Hellcat swapped Rolls is finally finished!
Jamie Lee Curtis tore down expectations of the film industry in her Everything Everywhere All At Once role, rejecting alterations to her appearance and embracing her authentic body, she said.
The rate of U.S. inflation hit 7.9% in February, according to government data released Thursday. Howerton notes that he invests “in I bonds for 18 months for [about] a 7% return,” in addition to keeping “short-term cash reserves in a high yield savings account” and maintaining “risk-appropriate asset allocation and rebalancing strategy.”
"He just looked ill," the "This Is Us" star recalled of the time a castmate accidentally ate a turkey leg that was "almost raw inside" on camera.
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack announced Thursday that "Flip or Flop" was ending. A source told People filming was "too intimate" for the exes.
Including lift-top coffee tables that are perfect for working from home
Prince Harry will not attend Prince Philip's memorial service, a spokesperson for the royal confirmed to Fox News Digital. The Duke of Sussex has no plans to travel to the UK in late March.
"My 4yo went to his school library and borrowed two books. We already own both books."