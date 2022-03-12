'Blue Bloods' is celebrating 250 episodes

SYFY

Early last year, news broke that a remake of 1997's Face/Off was in the works from Godzilla vs. Kong director, Adam Wingard. Not long after the headlines started to fly, however, the filmmaker clarified that the project would be a direct follow-up to the John Woo classic starring Nicolas Cage as a domestic terrorist and John Travolta as an FBI agent who literally swap faces and try to out-crazy one another. How does the original cast feel about the upcoming sequel? The answer might surprise you.