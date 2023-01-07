Blue Cap AG's (ETR:B7E) largest shareholders are private equity firms with 42% ownership, individual investors own 35%

If you want to know who really controls Blue Cap AG (ETR:B7E), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 42% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 35% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Blue Cap, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Blue Cap?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Blue Cap already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Blue Cap's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Blue Cap. Kreissparkasse Biberach GmbH, Asset Management Arm is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. With 6.4% and 2.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft Mit BeschrÄNkter Haftung and Dr Hellerich & Co Vermögensmanagement are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 4 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Blue Cap

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in Blue Cap. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 42% stake in Blue Cap. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

