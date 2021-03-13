Blue-collar workers hit harder than white-collar ones during pandemic: survey

Adriana Belmonte
·Senior Editor
·5 min read

Blue-collar workers faced bigger health risks and fewer opportunities to minimize their exposure during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study, underscoring the ongoing economic disparities in the U.S.

These workers were twice as likely to contract COVID-19 than their white-collar counterparts, according to Joblist, a job searching website, and only 16% are still working remotely compared to 49% of white-collar workers.

“It makes sense,” Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), told Yahoo Money. “When you think about who is being made to go to work, those people oftentimes have less power in the workplace."

Additionally, 71.3% of blue-collar workers reported considering changing jobs during the pandemic, versus 53% of white-collar workers.

An employee wearing gloves and a face mask cleans up a restaurant in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, as restaurants and businesses try to adapt to the ever-changing situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, on May 13, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
An employee wearing gloves and a face mask cleans up a restaurant in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, Va., as restaurants and businesses try to adapt to the ever-changing situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, on May 13, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)

“A lot of it has to do with power,” Gould said. “People who have been able to negotiate for themselves, higher wages and better benefits, are also the ones who are able to work from the safety of their own home."

Gould noted that some front-line essential workers have received improved safety and health standards in the workplace, especially those with unions that have more leverage in workplace negotiations.

"But for many people, they haven’t been able to enjoy the privileges that many white-collar workers have enjoyed over the last year," she said. "It’s just another sign of what the disparities in the workplace mean for people who are able to continue getting their paycheck and not risk their health.”

'You're also talking about race'

Many blue-collar jobs have been considered “essential” during the pandemic. Data from EPI shows that people of color make up the majority of essential workers in food and agriculture and in industrial, commercial, residential facilities, and services.

“When you think about lower-paid workers, we’re not just talking about income disparities and power,” Gould said. “You’re also talking about race."

The erosion of labor standards, such as not raising the minimum wage or making it harder for workers to unionize for better benefits, hurt Black and Hispanic workers, Gould pointed out.

"It’s important to keep that in the conversation as well," she said.

Black workers are more likely to be front-line workers. (Chart: EPI)
Black workers are more likely to be front-line workers. (Chart: EPI)

These communities of color have also been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic in terms of health. Despite making up less than 50% of the population, Black Americans are 2.9 times as likely as their white counterparts to have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Hispanics are 3.1 times as likely to be hospitalized and American Indian/Alaska Natives are 3.7 times are likely, according to government data.

Similarly, blue-collar workers have tested positive more than white-collar ones, the Joblist survey found.

“This shows in a very direct way how the pandemic has had an outsized impact on blue-collar workers," Kevin Harrington, Joblist CEO, told Yahoo Money, "who for the most part have not had the luxury of working from home indefinitely."

Harrington also noted the Joblist findings, which indicated that blue-collar workers were more likely to report always wearing a mask outside the home than white-collar workers.

A Starbucks employee wears a face shield and mask as she makes a coffee in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on May 12, 2020. - The airline industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of people flying having decreased by more than 90 percent since the beginning of March. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A Starbucks employee wears a face shield and mask as she makes a coffee in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on May 12, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

“The majority of blue-collar jobs must be performed in person,” he said. “As the pandemic interrupted in-person business operations, workers in these jobs became more vulnerable to layoffs. Meanwhile, many white-collar workers were able to shift to remote work with little to no change to their daily work online.”

Leveling the playing field

Only 23% of the workforce is teleworking, Gould said.

“It’s not as widespread as people might think,” Gould said. “Clearly, it is people that are higher-income, higher-wage professionals — white-collar class — who are much more likely to be able to do that because their jobs don’t have direct service with the public.”

Blue-collar jobs vary, but include occupations like front-line restaurant workers, grocery store employees, transit workers, or construction workers. Three-quarters of those who have to go into work are more likely to be in one of these types of jobs.

“Many blue-collar jobs either cannot be done from home or can only be done in a limited way,” Harrington said. “This makes it more difficult, if not impossible, for blue-collar workers to work from home for an extended period."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Subway cars are cleaned at Coney Island on February 03, 2021 in New York City. After a snow storm that left nearly two feet of snow over 48 hours, New Yorkers began to dig out and to go outside on Wednesday. The storm disrupted schools, transportation and Covid-19 vaccinations sites. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Subway cars are cleaned at Coney Island on February 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

So how can the U.S. address this issue? According to Gould, labor unions need to play a big part of it.

“Having a union or having a minimum wage, being able to collectively bargain, gives you more power to set standards in the workplace,” Gould said. “The ability to work from home, the ability to get enough hours that you need, the ability to get them paid sick days, that additional leverage can help level the playing field.”

Other steps include lowering the cost of child care, prioritizing access to affordable housing and health care, improving educational and training opportunities, and mass job creation initiatives, Harrington said.

“By all accounts, the pandemic has only exacerbated the inequality gap,” he said.

Adriana Belmonte is a reporter and editor covering politics and health care policy for Yahoo Finance. You can follow her on Twitter @adrianambells and reach her at adriana@yahoofinance.com.

READ MORE:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst: Netflix password sharing 'fairly meaningful,' but a crackdown could work

    Netflix is testing a crackdown on password sharing, which could be a 'net positive in the long term,' according to one analyst

  • 'The best legislation is always bipartisan': Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney

    After President Biden signed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package into law this week without GOP support, the first major legislative win of his presidency, Democrats are considering what will be next.

  • ETF to Ride the Market Rally on Biden's Stimulus Optimism

    The Wall Street rally is expected to continue on optimism surrounding the introduction of another round of fiscal stimulus.

  • Coronavirus pandemic: 'We're really in the eye of the hurricane,' doctor says

    While the decline in cases and hospitalizations are promising, it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

  • COVID-19, the markets and life: What happens next

    Much of what happened over the past 12 months, especially in terms of the markets and the economy makes sense in retrospect and will look even clearer several years down the road. But since I’m in the ‘first rough draft of history’ business, I’ll start now.

  • Anderson Cooper Says Donald Trump Can Have Vaccine Credit On One Damning Condition

    The CNN anchor reeled off a long list of the former president's COVID-19 failings.

  • Grammy's all-virtual ceremony: BTS, Taylor Swift to perform as The Weeknd boycotts award show

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down what to expect at this year's all-virtual Grammy awards as scandal clouds this year's award show.

  • Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has been sued by a shareholder who accused him of violating his 2018 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter use. According to a complaint unsealed late Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court, which also names the electric car company's board as defendants, Musk's "erratic" tweets and the failure of Tesla directors to ensure he complied with the SEC settlement have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses. The complaint highlighted several Musk posts on social media platform Twitter, including his assessment last May 1 that Tesla's stock price was "too high," prompting a more than $13 billion tumble in Tesla's market value.

  • Biden is cutting income taxes more than Trump did

    Biden's relief plan is set to become the biggest expansion of safety-net programs since the 1960s.

  • T-Mobile CEO: Warren Buffett 'sees the value' in 5G

    T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on Warren Buffett betting big on the futures of the major telecoms.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow reaches fresh record high, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks ended mixed on Friday as technology stocks came under renewed pressure. Treasury yields resumed their march higher.

  • Big Pharma Battled the Pandemic. The Stocks Are Cheap.

    The global drug industry mobilized quickly to tackle the pandemic, and the results have been remarkable, with the rapid development of effective vaccines by companies like (PFE) (ticker: PFE) and (JNJ) (JNJ). Investors haven’t been in a celebratory mood, however. Most major U.S. drug stocks have badly trailed the overall market in the past year—the exchange-traded fund (PPH) is up 21%, compared with a 43% rise in the S&P 500 index.

  • A Week In Minneapolis, MN, On A $201,000 Joint Income

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: a data analyst who has a joint income of $201,000 and spends some of her money this week on Brooklyn Tweed yarn skeins. Trigger Warning: This Money Diary mentions miscarriage. Occupation: Data AnalystIndustry: SoftwareAge: 35Location: Minneapolis, MNMy Salary: $71,000 My Husband’s Salary: $130,000Net Worth: $90,100 not including our house (Personal savings: $2,000, joint checking and savings: $30,000, personal 401(k): $80,000 (3% match), personal HSA: $2,300 minus debt)Debt: $24,000 in student loans, $200 in credit card debt. Mortgage is $450,000.My Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $2,038 Husband’s Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $3,600 Pronouns: She/herMonthly ExpensesMortgage: $2,900Student Loans: $300 paid from my salary (not joint)Personal HSA: $100Personal Savings: $100Streaming Services and Internet (Netflix, Crunchyroll, Peloton, Kindle, Sling): $200Patreon: $15Cleaners: $200Car Insurance: $165YMCA: $36-$79, depending on insurance/corporate discountUtilities: $600Phone Bill: $140, split between me, my mom, and my sister (I manage the account so it comes out of my bank. My husband pays for a plan for himself and his father)Dog Daycare: $150Joint Savings: $2,000-$3,000 Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?There wasn’t really an expectation in my family for higher education. None of my grandparents or my dad got a Bachelor’s degree, and my mother went back later in life for a nursing degree. My parents vaguely disapproved of my liberal arts education because they valued college only so long as it related directly to a profession. I graduated from a local university with a Bachelor’s in Anthropology and then went to a tech school in my late-20s for an associate’s degree in software development. My parents covered about 25% of my student loans and I took out federal loans and worked through college to pay for loans and living expenses. Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?The main conversations around finances as a kid were mostly about what not to do — no credit cards, buy used, brand names aren’t important. My parents gave me $20 a month as an allowance, and my main memories of money are my parents being angry with me over late library fees. What was your first job and why did you get it?I started babysitting for neighborhood families at about age 13 during the summers and on weekends. Once I turned 16, I got my first “official” job at a fast-food chain. I worked there about 20 hours a week until I graduated from high school. Money from my part-time jobs went to paying for my social and school activities, like band trips, movie outings, gas, sports fees, and my hobbies (mostly books). Did you worry about money growing up?I was vaguely aware we didn’t have a lot of money, since we drove used cars and I had to get a job for spending cash. But my parents owned our house, we’d been to Disneyworld twice, and we never lacked necessities. I felt comfortably middle class. I’ve become more aware of my parents’ struggle as I’ve grown up and learned more about finances, and I’m amazed how effortlessly they pulled everything off. Do you worry about money now?I worry about money a lot now; I could win a million dollars, and I’d probably still be concerned I don’t have enough in case of emergencies. Every time I read a financial article about where my 401(k) or emergency savings should be for my age, I have a small panic attack. But I also struggle with how much I enjoy spending the money I earn on frivolities. I’m trying to find the balance between being prepared, and that you can’t take it with you. It’s an everyday battle. At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?I’m not sure when I became completely financially responsible, as my parents always helped out when they could. They took on a portion of my student loans and paid for my dinner once or twice a semester when we’d go out to a restaurant; I paid for all other living expenses as soon as I started college. Twice I bought my parents’ used cars at a reduced price, and they lent me $1,000 once after an accident that totaled my vehicle (insurance wouldn’t cover due to the age of the car). Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.My parents gave me $5,000 in 2019 for my wedding, and I inherited $5,000 last winter after my father passed that went towards my down payment. Day One 7:30 a.m. — I wake up to my “gentle” alarm, daydream, and check Twitter. Half an hour later, I drag myself into a shower. I take my thyroid medication, wash my face with PanOxyl acne wash, and rush through my skincare routine — The Ordinary toning solution with reusable cotton pads, Drunk Elephant vitamin C serum, and Clinique moisturizer. I also put on some Bath & Body Works Vanilla Bean body lotion. I feed my dog and walk her for about 15 minutes around the block. 9 a.m. — Mondays at this point in the season are nice and slow. My coworker isn’t too smug about the Packers game yesterday, which is more than I deserve after making fun of her for the Vikings all season. I start working on documentation for an internal training on databases I’m co-hosting next month. I quickly buy some Bumble and Bumble value shampoo with my credit card from the Sephora website before I forget. $60 11 a.m. — One of the big perks of my job was free lunch, and even after nearly a year of WFH, I’m still pretty lazy about making my own lunch. I warm up leftover chili and add shredded cheddar and plain Greek yogurt. My husband (R.), who is also WFH, and I discuss our dinners for the week and we put together a grocery list. My husband has Celiac disease, so I do all of the grocery shopping and general errand-running so he can avoid COVID exposure as much as possible. 1 p.m. — The doctor bills for my “fertility roller coaster” week have hit, and they’re about as painful as I expected, even after insurance. I had my first positive pregnancy test after Christmas with bleeding and cramps. A few weeks, two OBGYN visits, and two ultrasounds later, it seemed that I had a blighted ovum. A few days later, I ended up in the ER with stomach pains, and it turned out I had a rare situation where I had miscarried in my uterus but also had an ectopic pregnancy. They rushed me into laparoscopic surgery and removed the tube. I don’t have enough to cover the latest OBGYN visit, ER visit, both ultrasounds, and emergency surgery. My husband offers to pay the majority out of his HSA. I’m yet again grateful for his patience and generosity, but I feel so much shame over how expensive my desire for a kid is ending up. (My husband wants a kid as well but is less concerned about how long it takes, while I’m staring down the fertility clock.) $5,100 3 p.m. — My client status calls are done for the day — we’re early into our projects, so the meetings are thankfully short. R. and I take our dog on a mile walk on the trails around our house every day. There are miles and miles of winding, connected trails around here, which was a huge blessing for my running when the Y closed. It wiped out most of my savings to pay for my portion of the down payment, but I absolutely love our house and where we live. (My husband took on a larger portion of the down payment with a small inheritance, and the sale of his old house, which I inhabited with him but did not co-own.) 6 p.m. — I wrap up my cases for the day. I’ll need to check back in tonight on a few automated scripts I’m running to make sure the data looks good before everyone logs back in tomorrow. I change into exercise leggings I got from Target, an Under Armour high impact bra, an Athleta tank top under a long sleeve top, and Smartwool socks. I kiss R. goodbye and prepare myself for the Minnesota winter with Sorel boots, a Columbia long jacket, and my favorite Merino wool shawl (I might have, like…. eight of them, with another one on my needles right now). I am a freeze baby, so going anywhere requires a lot of layers. 6:30 p.m. — I stop by the Subway drive-through on my way to the gym. I order a turkey spinach salad with extra protein, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, and ranch, a bag of chips, and a drink. I tip an extra $2 on my debit card and eat in my car. I check the Y’s website to see how their capacity is. MN law says gyms can only be at 25% capacity, and the Y has a neat counter on all their locations that shows how much of that capacity is currently filled. I try to go half an hour or so before closing when it’s the least crowded, and only if capacity is under 20%. Tonight I’m lucky at only 15% capacity. $15.50 7 p.m. — I put on my Under Armour mask, as masks are required everywhere in the Y now except the pool. I haven’t lifted in over two months, so I start with bodyweight squats, military standing press, and dumbbell chest flies with light weights. I’ve missed this so much; lifting is the only form of exercise that actually makes me feel comfortable in my body. I’m really glad for the mask and that the weight area is deserted because I’m crying right now from the relief. 8 p.m. — I stop by Target on my way home for groceries. This is my favorite time to shop for groceries, as Monday nights here are usually pretty empty. Unfortunately, they have surprisingly low stock tonight, so I will need to stop by another grocery store as well this week. It’s a huge blessing that more and more stores are carrying gluten-free alternatives, so my husband can mostly eat normally, but the inventory can be very uneven. It’s a rare week where I don’t end up shopping at two stores. I only get a few groceries: yogurt packs, sharp cheese, Colby Jack blocks, tomatoes, onions, lemons, Diet Pepsi, dog food, and envelopes. $48.39 9 p.m. — R. has fed the pup once I get home. After I knit my cardigan for a bit, I do a very slow (like 15 min/mile) jog on our Peloton Tread. After months of research and agonizing over getting a treadmill, we finally broke down and bought the Tread+ in November with our year-end bonuses. I was so psyched when it was delivered right after Christmas. 10 p.m. — We walk the pup around the block before bedtime and I take a 30-minute bath when we get home. I finish one of the romance novels by Alyssa Cole I’ve been devouring on my Kindle, and immediately buy her latest one on Amazon. After the bath, I brush my teeth and put on some Olay Retinol night serum. My husband is a night owl and stays up two to three hours after me, so he cuddles me in bed while we scroll through dog Instagram accounts until I fall asleep. $5.99 Daily Total: $5,229.88 Day Two 8 a.m. — I make it into the shower 15 minutes after my alarm; this is a PR for this month. I am very rarely on camera during client or internal meetings (insert joke about never letting developers talk to regular humans), so I dress in my “uniform” of Lucky skinny jeans, a cami, and a long sleeve solid color crew neck or Henley shirt from Duluth Trading Company. I feed my dog and walk her; she’s particularly sniffy today. 9 a.m. — I sign into Mint.com to see how my budget is for this month. I desperately need new jeans. I browse Madewell and Lucky, but it’s a bad idea for me to buy jeans without trying them on. As usual, they are out of my size. Maybe I can just live in yoga pants and exercise leggings until the world is sane again? 2 p.m. — Stacked impromptu meetings means a Perfect peanut bar and some turkey with a buttermilk biscuit for lunch. I scroll Instagram as I eat, which is a mistake, as I see that one of my favorite dyers has a yarn kit with my favorite color combos for a popular new knitting pattern. FOMO is one of my biggest struggles with yarn purchases; skeins or kits from independent dyers are usually very limited and exclusive. They’re also usually half my monthly shopping budget at least. 3 p.m. — On our walk bundled up against the cold. R. is as bad as I am about buying jeans (I’ve patched all of his as well), and we debate driving down to the Mall of America and trying on jeans in person at both Madewell and Lucky. Masks are required everywhere indoors here, but the risk still makes my husband nervous. I joke about actually sewing us some pairs; jeans are an intense project, and I’ve never drafted a man’s pants pattern, but maybe I’m bored enough? 6 p.m. — Project scope change means I’ve still got work to do, but my mushy brain needs a break. While R. makes jambalaya with quinoa, chicken, and andouille sausage for dinner, I do a 30-minute walk/run class on the Tread. I swear I’m last on the leaderboard, but I finished! We watch an episode of The Mandalorian as we eat. 8 p.m. — I take a work break to feed the pup and browse MoodFabrics.com for stretch denim. I try to buy fabric locally as much as possible, but denim for jeans has to be *so* specific. I order swatches of three different medium-weight stretch cotton denim. R. surprises me by cleaning the entire kitchen so I don’t have to do that on top of work as well; sometimes I can’t believe my good luck in marrying him. $7.99 Daily Total: $7.99 Day Three 7 a.m. — I’m out of bed and in the shower extra early today as our dog has her annual vet appointment. She’s still snoozing cuddled up against R. on the bed when I come out dressed and ready to go, but perks right up at the mention of breakfast. I feed her, walk her around the block, and then strap her into her dog seat belt in the backseat of my car. 8:30 a.m. — I’m pretty lucky in that my dog LOVES the vet; more people to pet her! She’s adorable but embarrassing in her enthusiasm. They update her shots, do some standard blood work, and she gets tons of treats and love from the whole office. I still have a few months worth of heartworm and flea tick medication, so the bill isn’t quite as much as usual. I pay with the joint credit card. $299 9 a.m. — I stop at the Caribou Coffee drive-through on the way home and get a medium iced matcha tea latte, and a plain bagel. I’m almost always cold, and yet the ironic thing about me is I dislike hot drinks; I contain multitudes. Pup of course gets a treat from them (and half my bagel) for being so friendly. I pay with my debit card. $6.65 10 a.m. — I look at our gas, water, and electric bills for this month. Everything is set to autopay, but I like to track charges. R. has always lived very frugally but with a good salary, so he doesn’t budget his personal account and rarely looks at our joint budget unless we’re making a large purchase. I live entirely in the confines of a personal budget, as I am really not frugal, and the habit of tracking every dollar even in our joint is still engrained. 11 a.m. — I get a notification that the Kindle book I have on hold at the library (Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez) is available, yay! The vast majority of my reading comes from renting out Kindle books from Hennepin County Library. I used to waste SO much money on late book fees and paperbacks, so e-books have been a huge blessing for my budget. 12 p.m. — I head to Cub Foods for whatever I couldn’t get at Target; the store is usually less crowded at lunchtime. I get two boxes of gluten-free elbow pasta, heavy cream, eggs, andouille sausage, two packets of chicken breasts, two packets of ground beef, zucchini, green onions, cilantro, feta cheese, frozen French fries, three gluten-free pepperoni pizzas, cat food, and cat litter. All of it goes on the joint credit card. $108.66 12:30 p.m. — I’m also naughty and am craving carbs, so I stop by Raising Cane’s drive-through for chicken fingers, a coleslaw, and a Diet Coke. $9.42 4 p.m. — R. and I discuss adding $25 a pay period to my HSA contribution on our walk. It’ll lower my paycheck amount to the joint account, but he’s all right with that while I try to boost my HSA back up. When we get back, I have an email reminding me about registration for a September Virtual to Live half marathon. I register through Race Roster with my credit card, and since I did the same half marathon virtually last summer, I get a discount. $15.50 6:30 p.m. — I pull out the rice cooker (like the Midwestern Scandinavian I am) and make pork tonkatsu. We’re trying out a new brand for gluten-free panko, and it’s pretty darn good! My only regret is that I didn’t have time to run to United Noodles for some Kewpie mayonnaise. R. indulges me in finishing an episode of Bargain Mansions. After dinner, we both clean the kitchen and generally straighten up the house in preparation for the cleaners tomorrow. 10 p.m. — After dinner and wrapping up work, R. does a 20-minute glutes/legs bootcamp on the Tread; I join him for the strength training, and my abs are still completely dead. R. dropped his gym membership back in March when the Y initially closed, and I’ve missed working out together, so it feels fantastic to get back into the routine. Pup’s hindquarters seem a bit sore as we walk around the block. I practice a short Japanese vocab lesson on Duolingo before bed. Daily Total: $439.23 Day Four 7 a.m. — We’re both up early so we’re ready in time for the cleaner to arrive. I use Aveda dry shampoo, wash my face in the sink, and finish off my skincare routine, then do last-minute tidying. While R. is showering, I feed the dog and let her outside. Usually, on days like today, I take her into daycare for the day, but she seems to be having some side effects from her shots yesterday. I leave a message for the vet and decide to keep her home with me. 9 a.m. — The cleaner arrives. R. hired them back in his bachelor days as a rare indulgence, and they’ve been absolutely spectacular. Given COVID, we usually try to be out of the house so they don’t need to wear masks, but I’ve got back-to-back meetings I can’t miss, and sadly nowhere to go with an Internet connection (miss you, coffee shops.) R. leaves for the morning and I shut myself and the pup up in my office with a mask on so they can clean in peace. 1 p.m. — The cleaner is done and R. picked up lunch for both of us on his way home; gluten-free grilled bourbon chicken with brown rice. He has a coupon for a free entrée! I add two pieces of Dove dark chocolate for dessert. I feel a little guilty eating out again, but the kitchen is so beautiful after the cleaners I don’t want to ruin it! I put chicken breasts, black beans, corn, tomatoes, and cream cheese in the crockpot for dinner tonight. $8.56 3 p.m. — Pup has been worrying me with her symptoms, so we’re back at the vet. Luckily she doesn’t have a fever and her blood work looks good, so our theory is she’s just having a reaction to the vaccines yesterday. R. texts that the pup is family, so of course use the joint credit card, and then gently teases me about what an anxious mom I am. $214.45 4:30 p.m. — Back home and feeling a bit emotionally wrung out. Pup and I lay down for a nap and end up crashing for over an hour. 6 p.m. — We dish up dinner and start the next episode of Bridgerton. Oh, it’s *this* episode that I’ve heard so much about! It’s enough to distract me from my knitting, ha. After the episode is finished, I get dressed in my exercise leggings, Shefit sports bra, an Athleta tank top, and long sleeve top and head out for the gym. It’s a slightly higher capacity at 20% tonight, but the weight area is less crowded. I’m still lifting light, so I do deadlifts with dumbbells, curls, tricep dips, and incline push-ups (that last one was maybe pushing it as my abdomen feels tender as I drive home.) 9:30 p.m. — I feed pup and give her her medication when I get home as R. is wrapped up in a video game with friends, and then head straight to the Tread for a three-mile run. I feel so wonderful and spoiled for finally having my own treadmill; it feels worth every penny. My best friend T. and I have an online watch party for Bridgerton as I knit my cardigan and get into a fun discussion about corsets. Based on the vet’s recommendations, we let pup outside instead of walking her, and R. tucks us both in for the night. Daily Total: $223.01 Day Five 8 a.m. — Up and at ‘em. I’ve got a lot to get done today since I took a half-day yesterday for the vet. I switch up my Bath & Body Works lotion to the Strawberry Pound Cake scent I got last week and R. wonders why all my candles and lotions have to smell like food. I feed pup and let her outside and she seems to be doing better today. 12 p.m. — One of those busy technical brick wall days where I bug my senior developer a lot. I take a break to heat up jambalaya leftovers with two oatmeal chocolate squares. After I’m done eating, I take 20 minutes to read a book through the Amazon desktop app and knit the simple part of a shawl I’m working on. I’m trying to teach myself how to knit by “feel” more so I can be more productive with my hobbies. 3 p.m. — I take a small break from tasks to update my HSA contributions through our HR website. I panic a little over the idea of having another ectopic pregnancy and/or other expensive infertility complications after seeing my HSA halved this year even before surgery. 3:30 p.m. — Now I’ve made myself sad, so I sign up for another 10k virtual race for February; the anniversary of my dad’s passing is coming up and it’ll be a good distraction. I also add a Tracksmith sweatshirt from Mill City Running to my Purchase Wish List spreadsheet. In the spreadsheet, I lay out my purchases for each month, and try to budget in future shopping. Documenting future purchases has been a good way to ward off the temptation to buy something now when my budget can’t take it. $35.50 6 p.m. — We walk the pup just around the block and then R. gets started on dinner; homemade cheeseburgers and French fries! I lay down for a quick nap while he cooks and we watch an episode of WandaVision as we eat. Afterward, he heads off to play some video games with his friends and I have a quiet night on the couch trying to hydrate, rewatching Crash Landing on You, and making good headway on my cardigan. 10 p.m. — After taking care of pup, I go into my office to poke a bit more at work and do my Friday night ritual; looking up therapists I can’t afford, as my health insurance doesn’t cover therapy, and I’ve always made too much for a sliding scale fee. With everything that’s happened in the past year, I should probably try harder to see someone, but I just can’t figure out how I could afford it straight out of pocket. I buy a song I’ve listened to a thousand times on Spotify off the iTunes store and add it to my running playlist. After we walk the pup, I collapse into bed. It feels like I’ve barely done anything today but I feel fried. I turn on a short Peloton sleep meditation session on my phone and drift off. $1.99 Daily Total: $37.49 Day Six 7:30 a.m. — I feel surprisingly alert this morning and am out of bed without hitting snooze. I put on my running leggings, Shefit high impact bra, Under Armour tank top, a long sleeve shirt I got from one of my races (best perk), running socks, and my latest pair of ASICS. I feed the dog and let her out into the backyard. She’s straight-up romping through the snow, so it seems she’s back to normal! On my drive out of the neighborhood, I stop by the gas station to fill up my tank. $30.07 8:30 a.m. — The local sports dome has restricted the track to reservations, and I was so lucky to snag a Saturday morning spot. I always try to do my long runs on actual ground for my joints, but the trails are way harder in the winter and I’m still a bit shy about road running. Last summer during a long run session, a group of teenage boys in a pickup truck followed me around honking and yelling until I lost them behind the high school. I get a lot less judgment as a plus-sized runner at the dome or on trails where it’s just other runners around. I put on my Under Armour mask (masks required for everyone) and start my run. 10 a.m. — Run turns into jog turns into a walk and my body says I’m done after just two miles; seems I might have pushed a little too hard this week. I head over to the nearby Costco. R. is a Costco devotee, so I usually go to stock up every other week or so. I pick up chicken breasts, turkey breasts, a package of chicken sausage, a tub of spinach, artichoke and parmesan dip, a container of guacamole packs, two bags of oatmeal chocolate chip squares, a box of gluten-free saltine crackers, and a few boxes of protein bars. $161.68 11 a.m. — R. has ordered us lunch online, as is our tradition, so I swing by the restaurant to pick up our salads and head home. $34.30 12 p.m. — I plant myself on the couch with a heating pad for the foreseeable future and eat my delicious salad and some Dove dark chocolate. 3:30 p.m. — I finally finish the last episode of Mr. Sunshine and text about it a bit with my mom; we decide to do The King: Eternal Monarch for our next K-drama virtual watch-along. I also finish my cardigan!! R. and I take the dog for a very slow mile walk so I can shuffle along. He was a sweetheart and stopped at Target for cotton balls and Tylenol, as my mom advised me to lay off ibuprofen after a recent inflammation flare-up. $5.61 10 p.m. — After an epic nap for everyone, I’m back on the couch while R. makes dinner; instant pot mac’ n cheese with sharp cheddar, Colby jack, gluten-free noodles, andouille sausage, and heavy cream. We watch a League game and an episode of Bargain Mansions. After we feed pup, I do a very slow walk on the Tread watching the latest video from Philosophy Tube on my phone (congrats, Abigail!). R. takes pup for a walk by himself while I soak in a hot bath. Daily Total: $231.66 Day Seven 9 a.m. — I shower and get dressed in my “laundry day Sunday” attire: yoga pants and a Henley shirt. My abdomen is still tender, but the pain is a lot more manageable than yesterday! After I let pup outside and feed her, I keep working on a colorwork cowl I’m doing for a virtual knitting class. I’m still a beginner at colorwork, and it’s taking a while for me to adjust to looser tension. 10 a.m. — I get a text alert from Digit that they’ve pulled $3.24 into my “rainy day” savings. I’ve been using Digit for over three years now, and it’s been really nice having an “out of sight, out of mind” way to save money. I check my account, and I have nearly $150 saved up, woo! 12 p.m. — I get sucked into a new project it seems everyone on Instagram is doing; the Feel the Bern sweater by Boyland Knits, based on Bernie Sanders’ mittens! I’m not usually a fan of cropped sweaters, but I bet I could adjust the body. I start browsing Brooklyn Tweed colors on the Yarnery website while I eat my turkey salad; one or two skeins should be fine for my budget! (Maybe I’ll use my Digit savings as a treat.) $29 2:30 p.m. — I toss all our towels into the laundry and R. and I clean the kitchen. We take pup for a mile walk, being very careful of the ice, and then settle in for an afternoon of League of Legends games (it’s like football, but for nerds). I start ripping the seams apart on an old pair of his jeans; I’ll use the cheater method and instead of drafting a pattern, copy the pieces from this. So.Much.Ripping. 6:30 p.m. — We order dinner from a local restaurant that does great gluten-free food (and actually worries about cross-contamination!); a gourmet salad with grilled chicken and avocado Ranch dressing for me and a pizza for him. Since we’ve spent way too much on Doordash this month, I drive to pick it up curbside. I eat at my desk as I have a few scripts to run in preparation for tomorrow and R. watches an episode of Forged In Fire with dinner. $36.37 9 p.m. — The night passes quietly with lounging, knitting, and more League. I do a 20-minute scenic walk on the Tread and decide my abs feel okay enough to risk a walk around the block. R. and I both pass out after some Instagram and some cuddles (actual cuddles, not a euphemism, still on surgery restrictions!). Slowly but surely, we will get back into our routine! Daily Total: $65.37 Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?A Week In New Zealand On A $54,000 SalaryA Week In Ohio On A $150,000 SalaryA Week In The Bronx, NY, On A $100,700 Salary

  • Biden Administration Kills Trump Rule On Independent Contractor Classification

    In a move that had numerous precursors to its ultimate implementation, the Biden administration has formally withdrawn a Trump administration rule on the definition of independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor announced Thursday it was withdrawing the rule that had been announced by the Trump administration's WHD in its waning days. The WHD first announced in February it was considering delaying the rule that was to go into effect in March, then delayed to May and now has withdrawn it. Accompanying the several weeks of walking back from the Trump rule were withdrawals of various opinion letters that had used the proposed independent contractor rule as the basis. The Trump administration's WHD released guidance letters based on the proposed rule as late as just a few days before President Joe Biden took office. The Biden administration is not proposing an immediate substitute, which means previous rules are back in effect. "Any commenter feedback addressing or suggesting such a replacement or otherwise requesting that the department adopt any specific guidance if the rule is withdrawn will be considered to be outside the scope of [the announcement]," the WHD said in its statement. "Withdrawal of the rule would allow WHD an additional opportunity to consider legal and policy issues related to the FLSA and independent contractors." In reviewing the potential impact of the Trump administration's proposed rule on independent contractors, WHD said "it assumed that the rule would lead to an increase in the number of independent contractor arrangements, and acknowledged that some of this increase could be due to businesses reclassifying employees as independent contractors." The agency also reviewed what the impact of that reclassification would be. "The reclassification of employees as independent contractors, or the use of independent contracting relationships as opposed to employment, decreases access to employer-provided fringe benefits such as health care or retirement benefits," it said in one section. Employee-sponsored retirement accounts would disappear with a transfer to IC status. A transfer of a worker to IC status results in higher tax liabilities as the IC is obligated to pick up employer components. And with the disappearance of health care benefits, commenters on the original proposed rule noted that such a shift "increases the prevalence of independent contracting (to) state and federal governments." In another passage aimed at the driving sector, but primarily for services such as Uber, the WHD said "research on drivers who work for online transportation companies in California and New York also finds that many drivers receive significantly less than the applicable state minimum wages." Under the previous rule that is now back in place, the definition of a worker as an employee or independent contractor was shaped largely by earlier court decisions regarding "economic realities" tests. Quoting a legal case on the issue, employees are defined as "those who as a matter of economic realities are dependent upon the business to which they render service." But as the WHD notes, the economic realities tests have several components, none of which are more important than others. The tests include such provisions as the level of control the employer has over the worker and the "degree of permanence" in the job. A July 2015 rule further clarified the definition. But that rule was yanked by the Trump administration soon after Trump took office in 2017. It was replaced by a Trump administration economic realities test that took two of the provisions and elevated them to "core factors": an employee's degree of control over the work and the worker's opportunity to profit if he or she showed initiative and drive. But as WHD said in a subheadline about the elevation of two of those standards under the economic realities test, "the rule's standard has never been used by any court or by WHD and is not supported by the [FLSA]'s text or case law." More articles by John Kingston New federal rule on worker classification may not see light of day Labor Department tackles employee classification; AB5 may not be affected PRO Act with its ABC test approved in House See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIncreasingly Difficult Yearly Comps Are A Distraction; The Market Is RollingPPP Money Flowing To Transportation, Warehousing At Same Rate As Before© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Virgin Galactic's Sister Company Is Shopping For A SPAC Deal: Report

    Virgin Orbit, the sister company of Virgin Galactic, will reportedly go public through a "blank check company."

  • Deebo Samuel unconcerned about Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford

    Whether he was pretending or not, Aaron Donald professed ignorance last year when asked about Deebo Samuel. “Who? Who’s that?” Donald answered. Samuel had 17 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown in the two games against the Rams last season, both 49ers wins. In fact, San Francisco has won the past four meetings against [more]

  • Dow Jones Will Rise 7.6% More Thanks Mostly To 8 Stocks, Analysts Say

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 just hit another high. But analysts think the blue chips have 7.6% upside in 12 months thanks to eight stocks.

  • Democrats Want Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Signed Into Law by September

    Senators are already working on President Joe Biden’s next legislative priority, a major transportation package at the heart of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

  • Coupang Handpicked Few Investors to Buy Into Mega IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc. handpicked fewer than 100 investors to participate in its $4.6 billion initial public offering, a rare move that shut out many potential shareholders from the year’s largest U.S. listing, people familiar with the matter said.The South Korean e-commerce company allocated the top 25 investors about 80% of the deal, a higher proportion than most IPOs, according to the people. An unusually large amount of investors who put in orders weren’t allocated any stock, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.While companies typically want to pick funds that are likely to hold for the long term, they usually let in a broader range of investors. The concentrated nature of the deal illustrates how Coupang wanted to have greater control of its U.S. debut and how the market is red-hot for new technology offerings.Shares of Coupang surged 63% in early trading Thursday to $57.03, valuing the company at $98 billion. “We were fortunate to have demand from a lot of great investors and we didn’t have room for all of the great investors out there,” Coupang’s founder and chief executive officer, Bom Kim, said in an interview Thursday. “I think we’re going to be going forward now with a wonderful group of investors, new investors as well, who who share that long term vision and strategy.”The company sold some of the shares to investors who were existing backers of the company, the people said. Coupang and its management played an outsized role in choosing which funds were let into the deal, according to the people. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was lead arranger on the IPO.“This is not true. We worked closely with our bankers on this,” a representative for Coupang said. A representative for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.The retailer’s IPO is the biggest on a U.S. exchange since Uber Technologies Inc. raised $8.1 billion in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Coupang’s offering is also the biggest by any Asian company in New York since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion listing in 2014, the biggest ever in the U.S.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca's lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval: document

    AstraZeneca's new aim to supply 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end of March hinges on the bloc's drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses. The new lower target, which confirmed an earlier report from Reuters, is not guaranteed as it depends on a vaccine factory in Leiden run by subcontractor Halix getting the regulatory approval, the internal document dated March 10 showed.