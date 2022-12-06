Blue Cross Blue Shield customers could lose in-network coverage at Hendrick

An undetermined number of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas customers may lose access to Hendrick Health System doctors, hospitals and home health services Feb. 1 if a contract agreement between the hospital system and the insurance provider cannot be reached.

A statement from Blue Cross Blue Shield sent to the Reporter-News states “Hendrick Health in Abilene sent us a notice of termination and a demand for higher prices.”

Hendrick in 2020 purchased the former Abilene Regional Medical Center and Brownwood Regional Medical Center from an affiliate of Community Health Systems.

Hendrick had not released an official statement as of 5:40 p.m.

Multiple networks affected

If new contracts are not signed, Hendrick physicians, hospitals and home health services will leave several of the company’s networks Feb. 1, Blue Cross said Tuesday.

Those networks are:

∎Blue Choice PPO

∎Blue Essentials

∎Blue Advantage HMO

The company did not provide the number of customers that could be affected.

In the statement, Blue Cross said it was "committed to reaching an agreement that will continue to give Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas members access to Hendrick doctors and hospitals at a fair price."

“While we want agreements that compensate Hendrick fairly, their rate demand is clearly not in the best interests of our members, Abilene businesses or the communities we serve in the region,” the company said.

Blue Cross said it wants to “stand up for affordable care, especially in a time when most businesses and our members in the Abilene region are facing inflationary pressures and a potential recession.”

If agreement can't be reached

Should Hendrick leave the network, the company said it will help members move care to “quality, cost-effective, in-network hospitals" − though the hospital system is the sole provider in Abilene.

Members being treated for a pregnancy, disability, acute condition or life-threatening illness may qualify as a continuity of care patient, the company said, meaning they may still be able to receive care from Hendrick at in-network rates, even if the hospital system leaves its network.

Members can call the number on their ID card for more information, or to find in-network care.

Customers also can access Blue Cross’ website and online provider finder, the company said.

