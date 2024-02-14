Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana tables sale to Elevance

TechCrunch

SpaceX announced today that it will be sending some 100 Starlink satellites to an early retirement after a flaw was identified that could make them a worry later on. Don't expect a fiery light show, though, and if you use Starlink, your service should be unaffected. The announcement explains that "the Starlink team identified a common issue" in this subset of first-generation communication satellites that could "increase the probability of failure."