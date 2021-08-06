Blue Earth County Attorney's Office to review investigation into fatal police shooting in Olivia

Aug. 6—OLIVIA — What, if any, action should be pursued once a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation into the officer-involved shooting of an Olivia man is completed will be the decision of the Blue Earth County Attorney's Office.

Renville County Attorney David Torgelson told the Renville County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that the Blue Earth County Attorney has "graciously" agreed to review the investigation when it is completed.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the fatal shooting of Ricardo Torres Jr., 32, last month by Olivia Police Officer Aaron Clouse. According to information from the city of Olivia, Torres was armed and confronted the officer in a downtown alley around 2:20 a.m. July 4.

Torres was transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported that a shotgun was found near where Torres was shot. There is no known video of the shooting. Olivia police officers do not wear body cameras.

Torgelson said it would represent a conflict of interest for him to review the BCA report. In his role as county attorney, he has had a long-standing relationship with the officer and they have conferred often on cases.

Clouse is an 11-year veteran of law enforcement. He was placed on standard administrative leave following the shooting.

Torgelson said the BCA is conducting a very extensive and thorough investigation of the shooting. He said he did not know when it would be completed.