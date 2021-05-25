Blue Earth man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl

May 25—BLUE EARTH — A Blue Earth man who sexually assaulted a girl was sentenced to less than a year in jail.

Daniel Rodrick Rilea, 44, pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal sexual conduct and using a child in pornography in April. He was sentenced Monday in Faribault County District Court.

A 14-year-old girl who knows Rilea reported last year he had sexually assaulted her multiple times. Investigators then found nude photos of the girl on Rilea's phone, according to a court complaint.

Rilea was sentenced to 360 days in jail with credit for 148 days already serviced. Prison time was stayed pending 15 years of probation with conditions including he attend sex offender treatment and not have any unsupervised contact with children.