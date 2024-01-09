Blue economy: Here's what the New Bedford Ocean Cluster has planned for this year

NEW BEDFORD — In its second full year, the New Bedford Ocean Cluster continues its focus on the four industries that reflect the blue economy in New Bedford as momentum picks up in terms of increasing the visibility of the Port of New Bedford and the region and its potential.

The four marine pillars are offshore wind and renewable energy, commercial fishing and processing, aquaculture, and innovation and technology.

While continuing to focus on all four pillars, New Bedford Ocean Cluster Executive Director Jennifer Downing said they are really excited about a new project that’s on the horizon for the advancement of its ocean innovation and technology goals.

It’s called the Ocean Tech Hub of Southeastern New England and consists of multiple different organizations in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

What is the Ocean Tech Hub of Southeastern New England

It came about in the spring when the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced a Tech Hub group competition, identifying tech hubs around the country that could make specific kinds of technology competitive in 10 years.

Jennifer Downing of the New Bedford Ocean Cluster speaks to a Danish delegation attending a conference held in the Harborview Gallery of the Whaling Museum during their stop in New Bedford for the U.S. East Coast Offshore Wind Roadshow featuring stops in New York City, Stamford and Providence.

“We were really excited about the recognition from the federal government that they also see this region and not just the SouthCoast, including our partners in Rhode Island, as well as a really strong productive area to advance and be a leader in ocean innovation and technology,” she said.

Stakeholders from both states came together to submit the first-ever joint proposal to the federal government and were notified in late October that they were chosen to work together to focus on ocean technology.

The New Bedford Ocean Cluster along with the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District are serving as lead consortium partners along with several other partners in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Commerce is the lead.

The next phase of the challenge is the joint submittal of a phase two proposal to the federal government followed by the awarding of implementation funding to various component projects in the area than can advance the technology and its potential for the region.

First, the consortium is looking for concepts, or potential component projects, that can be jointly submitted as part of the Tech Hub, but the overall proposal to the federal government is due in late February. Downing said it’s likely they will find out about funding in the spring.

“What is exciting about it is that there were 31 winners that the federal government selected to be designated as a tech hub out of about 400 applications, and we were the only tech hub selected focused specifically on ocean innovation and technology,” she said.

She said there were other technology focus areas but with their focus on the ocean, there’s potential federal funding in this region to advance some great initiatives that will move them towards locally competitive status.

"One of the things we are trying to do at the Ocean Cluster, both on a national and international level, is to draw attention to the strengths and the market advantages of New Bedford and the SouthCoast and why it is an ideal place to do business if you’re in a marine economy, for so many reasons,” she said.

She said the port strength, the strength of the fishing industry, the existing businesses, the supply chain and the great universities are among the reasons, and the competition is bringing great attention to the area.

Advisory committees to be added

For the last six months, a Fisheries Advisory Committee consisting of key stakeholders on the waterfront has been meeting so that the fishing community can share its concerns and views on offshore wind development.

Downing said the Ocean Cluster has served as a liaison to make sure those concerns are shared with developers, the supply chain and offshore wind industry so that they can coexist in the Port of New Bedford with such a robust commercial fishing industry.

“New Bedford can really serve as a model if you can create a business environment where these two industries can operate and be successful together,” she said. “It can serve as a model for other areas and locations because there’s nothing quite like the Port of New Bedford with these two industries. We’re quite unique in that regard.”

In the coming months, there will also be a focus on starting two more industry-led advisory committees in keeping with two more of the four pillars that will be based on the model for the creation of the fisheries advisory committee.

One of the committees will focus on innovation and technology, which coincides with the tech hub focus, and the other is an offshore renewable energy committee to continue to grow that industry to further engage the local marine economy.

Focusing on port visibility

While much of the focus its first year was on defining the offshore wind space because the pace of development in offshore wind was accelerating quickly locally, Downing said they want to support localizing the industry as much as possible through the Act Local initiative.

She said they are working to do this by making it clear to the European countries experienced in the industry that there are opportunities to engage existing local businesses and the existing local workforce in the industry as much as possible and to understand what they need by way of the supply chain.

“We can try to prepare the businesses that are here that might have adjacent products or services that could move easily into offshore wind or at least a potential pipeline to contribute to the industry and what would they need to do that,” she said.

She said workforce development training and placement for offshore wind is a challenge nationally and internationally, even in countries with established wind farms, because offshore jobs can be dangerous.

In January, there will be a fourth offshore wind procurement process with the state inviting bids for new projects. Downing said many new developers will be coming forward, and they are trying to actively develop relationships with them so they know what the Ocean Cluster does for the community.

The Ocean Cluster has also added a second full-time employee with the addition of Carlos E. Avila, a New Bedford native, as its business development manager. His focus is on trying to grow business relationships and bring in more members to the local nonprofit.

She said the Ocean Cluster wants to see new technology tested and potentially developed in New Bedford whether it’s tied to offshore wind or in support of commercial fishing or aquaculture as it can help draw more businesses to the port and lead to new jobs to bring resiliency to the community.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford Ocean Cluster joins group for study of ocean technology