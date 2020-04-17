Blue Financial Communication S.p.A.'s (BIT:BLUE) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Blue Financial Communication's's (BIT:BLUE) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Blue Financial Communication's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Blue Financial Communication

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Blue Financial Communication is:

9.4% = €187k ÷ €2.0m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.09.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Blue Financial Communication's Earnings Growth And 9.4% ROE

To start with, Blue Financial Communication's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 9.4%. This probably goes some way in explaining Blue Financial Communication's moderate 5.8% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Blue Financial Communication's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 16% in the same period.

BIT:BLUE Past Earnings Growth April 17th 2020 More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Blue Financial Communication's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Blue Financial Communication Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Blue Financial Communication doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.





Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Blue Financial Communication's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising.

If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company.