'Blue flu': TSA agents are no-show amid shutdown because they 'cannot afford to work for free'

A “blue flu” is sweeping across the nation’s airports as more Transport Security Agency employees call in sick after yet another no-pay day amid the government shutdown.

The agency reported a 6.1% rate of unscheduled absences on Tuesday, compared to 3.7% on the same day in 2017. That followed a 6.8% unscheduled absence rate on Monday, compared to a 2.5% rate on the same day last year.

And it’s clear that the rise in unscheduled absences isn’t coming from the flu.

“The increase in [TSA] sick calls is from officers calling out for financial reasons,” CBS Correspondent Kris Van Cleave‏ reported, citing TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “It’s not a sick out, officers aren’t pretending to be sick. They are saying they cannot afford to work for free any longer.”

TSA agents at Denver International Airport continue to work without pay after 24 days of the partial government shutdown on January 14, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images) More

TSA agents skip work amid historic shutdown

Various government agencies have put federal workers on either furlough or are making them work without pay as the shutdown drags on to day 26.

Over 50,000 TSA employees are still expected to work since they are considered “essential.” Screeners represent 6% of those who didn’t get paid.

“Not only will continuing the shutdown increase airport delays and hinder commerce,” Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said in a statement., “it could have a negative impact on aviation security if a resolution does not come quickly.”

While the TSA maintains that security check standards are still upheld, “The reality of that is completely different,” Metropolitan State University Denver Dept. of Aviation and Aerospace’s Jeffrey C. Price, who trains airport management staff and has previously worked with TSA agents, told Yahoo Finance.

“You’re doing a job that requires tremendous amount of detail and focus. You’re not going to be focused when you’re constantly worried about [bills]. It’s just human nature.”

TSA agents skip work as government shutdown extends. (Graphic: David Foster/Yahoo Finance) More

‘We are getting into a busy booking period’

“The good news is that this is a quiet travel season,” Seth Kaplan, managing partner of Airline Weekly told Yahoo Finance. “As bad as the lines are right now, they would be even worse if this were, say, a holiday travel period.”

Kaplan added that, on the other hand, “We are getting into a busy booking period for spring and summer travel. The images of what’s going on at airports surely aren’t enticing people to travel … If it drags on, some people could make other plans – say, road trips instead of airline trips – and airlines and airports could lose some would-be passengers.”

Here’s a look at what’s happening at several of America’s biggest airports.