'Blue flu': TSA agents are no-show amid shutdown because they 'cannot afford to work for free'

A “blue flu” is sweeping across the nation’s airports as more Transport Security Agency employees call in sick after yet another no-pay day amid the government shutdown.
The agency reported a 6.1% rate of unscheduled absences on Tuesday, compared to 3.7% on the same day in 2017. That followed a 6.8% unscheduled absence rate on Monday, compared to a 2.5% rate on the same day last year.
And it’s clear that the rise in unscheduled absences isn’t coming from the flu.
“The increase in [TSA] sick calls is from officers calling out for financial reasons,” CBS Correspondent Kris Van Cleave reported, citing TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “It’s not a sick out, officers aren’t pretending to be sick. They are saying they cannot afford to work for free any longer.”
TSA agents skip work amid historic shutdown
Various government agencies have put federal workers on either furlough or are making them work without pay as the shutdown drags on to day 26.
Over 50,000 TSA employees are still expected to work since they are considered “essential.” Screeners represent 6% of those who didn’t get paid.
“Not only will continuing the shutdown increase airport delays and hinder commerce,” Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said in a statement., “it could have a negative impact on aviation security if a resolution does not come quickly.”
While the TSA maintains that security check standards are still upheld, “The reality of that is completely different,” Metropolitan State University Denver Dept. of Aviation and Aerospace’s Jeffrey C. Price, who trains airport management staff and has previously worked with TSA agents, told Yahoo Finance.
“You’re doing a job that requires tremendous amount of detail and focus. You’re not going to be focused when you’re constantly worried about [bills]. It’s just human nature.”
‘We are getting into a busy booking period’
“The good news is that this is a quiet travel season,” Seth Kaplan, managing partner of Airline Weekly told Yahoo Finance. “As bad as the lines are right now, they would be even worse if this were, say, a holiday travel period.”
Kaplan added that, on the other hand, “We are getting into a busy booking period for spring and summer travel. The images of what’s going on at airports surely aren’t enticing people to travel … If it drags on, some people could make other plans – say, road trips instead of airline trips – and airlines and airports could lose some would-be passengers.”
Here’s a look at what’s happening at several of America’s biggest airports.
Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
Passengers at the world’s busiest airport were hit with an unusually long security line on Monday, with the TSA saying that the maximum wait time coming in at 88 minutes.
So I’m at @ATLairport and this may be the longest security line I have ever seen. Even growing up here, and even for a Monday morning. One passenger told me he’d been waiting over an hour and still had about 30 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/UL7EghujQI
— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) January 14, 2019
The airport had a scare earlier in the month when a passenger on a Delta Airlines flight managed to sneak a gun past security checkpoints and flew undetected to Tokyo, Japan, where the armed passenger was caught.
“I know the incident where the gun got through is scary, and I can’t blame people for wanting to connect that with the shutdown,” said Kaplan. “But I do think that’s a coincidence – we see security breaches when there’s no shutdown – and I do think the primary impact is on the employees who aren’t getting paid and on travelers caught in the chaos, not on security.”
TSA spokesperson James Gregory told Yahoo Finance that after a peak on Monday, Atlanta did see the number of sick callouts go down, “especially in the last day or two.”
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
The biggest airport in the South was not spared shutdown drama. Sick leave increased by 200% to 300%, according to a local TSA official. He added that “TSA officers are telling the union they will find another way to make money. That means calling out to work other jobs.”
Fortunately, according to the TSA, the maximum wait time on Tuesday was only 20 minutes.
No joke! #GovernmentShutdown is really starting to rear it’s ugly head!
Day 24.#DFW airport security lines are LONG… and it’s not even 7am.#TSA agents doing their best, but one guy tells me they just don’t have enough people.
Traveling?? Get there early… WAY EARLY. pic.twitter.com/1ofsqPPzII
— Mireya Villarreal (@cbsmireya) January 14, 2019
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
Major East Coast hub JFK — notorious for its long wait lines regardless of the shutdown — is also showing signs of the shutdown hurting employees, with some reports claiming that more than 150 employees called in sick last week.
Morale among the workers has been somewhat buoyed by their newfound control over the airport’s loudspeakers. Last week, agents played uncensored rap music to the delight of many passengers.
JFK’s wait lines came in around 18 minutes, according to the TSA.
TSA has officially stopped giving a fuck. SICKO MODE (dirty version) is playing on the speakers at JFK lmfaooo
— lsdipalma (@LSDiPalma) January 9, 2019
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
On the other hand, LAX — America’s second busiest airport — is seeing considerably shorter wait times of around 15 minutes.
But officers are near the breaking point as they show up for work despite not receiving a paycheck for the first time in four and a half years.
“We’re trying to hang in there,” said Rosa Guzman. “We’re trying to be supportive of each other. We’re appreciative of the passengers that thank us. It means a lot when someone tells us ‘Thank you for coming to work.’ It’s pretty emotional.”
‘Do I pay for the child care? … or do I buy food?’
The current shutdown is the longest-ever in history, and politicians are still engaged in a deadlock as they fight over President Donald Trump’s proposed $5.7 billion steel border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
While some — such as White House chief economic advisor Kevin Hassett — argue that affected federal workers are “better off” with the shutdown because they will eventually get backpay after the government reopens and they “don’t have to use their vacation,” many disagree.
“I’m on a lot of medications, because I’m a year out from being a breast cancer survivor, so I have to make the decision,” Angela Tucker, a corrections officer at a federal prison, recently told the New York Times.
“Do I refill all of my medications even before I need them, because I might not have the money later, or do I pay for the child care? … or do I buy food?”
— Yahoo Finance’s Krystal Hu contributed to this story.
Aarthi is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.
