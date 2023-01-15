Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) shareholders have endured a 13% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. Over the year the Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) share price fell 13%. However, that's better than the market's overall decline of 15%. Blue Foundry Bancorp may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Blue Foundry Bancorp made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Blue Foundry Bancorp grew its revenue by 26% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Considering the limp overall market, the share price loss of 13% over the year isn't too bad. It's likely that the revenue growth encouraged some shareholders to hold firm. So growth investors might like to put this one on the watchlist to see if revenue keeps trending in the right direction.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

It's not great that Blue Foundry Bancorp shares failed to make money for shareholders in the last year, but the silver lining is that the loss of 13%, wasn't as bad as the broader market loss of about 15%. On the plus side, the share price has bounced a full 8.1% in the last three months. It could be that the share price dropped so far that the business was cheap on the numbers, but the future will ultimately determine the value of the stock. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Blue Foundry Bancorp you should know about.

