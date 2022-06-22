Blue Hill man fatally shot by 3 officers responding to domestic violence report

Jun. 22—A man is dead and three Maine police officers are on administrative leave following an armed confrontation in the Hancock County town of Blue Hill on Tuesday morning.

The fatal shooting resulted from a domestic violence situation in which a woman was being held in a home on Curtis Cove Road against her will by a man named Peter Pfister, 27, of Blue Hill, according to a statement from Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

Officers from the Maine State Police and Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a domestic disturbance involving "an injured woman being held against her will," Moss said. Officers were told that Pfister was inside the home and was armed.

The state police tactical team and the state police crisis negotiation team were called in, but an armed confrontation ensued outside the home and Pfister was shot and killed, Moss said. She did not provide any additional details regarding the confrontation.

Maine State Police Detective Scott Duff, Corporal Caleb McGary and Hancock County Sheriff Deputy Dylan Hall fired the fatal shots. Standard procedure in deadly force incidents calls for all three officers to be placed on administrative leave pending investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were considered life-threatening. Her name is not being released.

Moss said the incident was isolated and represents no threat to the public.