Blue Jackets encouraging fans to drink like fools for screen time

A Columbus Blue Jackets fan raises his beer following the Jackets' 4-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Drinking like a fool shouldn't get you attention

Someone at the Columbus Blue Jackets must think it’s clever to put video of some fan chugging an entire glass or can of beer on the scoreboard video screen during game intermissions. It happened again during the Dec. 29 Toronto game.

First, we saw a woman chug an entire glass of suds while fans cheered. A few seconds later, the camera showed a man trying to match her feat, but he couldn’t get it all down.

The crowd booed loudly.

This wasn’t a one-time thing. On the contrary, it’s fairly regular intermission “entertainment” during Jackets’ games.

Last year, as a season ticket holder, I hand delivered a letter to team headquarters, addressed to Blue Jackets President Mike Priest, politely raising my concerns about the message the Jackets were sending to 18,000 or so fans, many of whom would be driving home afterward.

No response at all.

Beer and sports go together. Most teams clearly remind fans to “please drink responsibly.”

'We are all angry and disappointed' 6 thoughts from Columbus Blue Jackets president Mike Priest

The Jackets seem to say, “Hey, drink like a fool and we’ll give you your few minutes of fame on the scoreboard video.”

Charles Nekvasil, Columbus

Is Talk radio research?!?

Re "Why DeWine vetoed Ohio's House Bill 68," Dec. 30 : According to Republican Gov. Dewine, he studied House Bill 68 at great length before vetoing it.

He says that he met with legislators, physicians, and families before deciding to veto it. As he concluded, it is a law that would affect a small number of Ohio citizens, but the harm to them would be terrible.

More: Why DeWine doing will of man not God with anti-trans bill veto. Husted gets F on gender care

I seriously doubt that our legislators have done as much to understand the bill and its consequences. Where did our legislators get their information when they wrote this bill?

Did they just listen to talk radio and cable TV people bloviating about the evils of transgender treatment?

Ben Freudenreich, Columbus

Letters to the Editor

More: How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

DeWine listened to the experts

Dec. 29, 2023, will go down as a historical day for my family, as well as many others.

After living in a state of constant anxiety, submitting testimony and making trips to the statehouse, we can breathe a sigh of relief, for now.

More: Gender-affirming health care focus of Ohio governor's veto: What to know about issue

The entire holiday season was overshadowed by the very real fear that my children’s access to medical care and our rights as parents to make big, life changing medical decisions would be taken away.

We are so incredibly thankful that Gov. DeWine saw the importance of truly listening to as many voices as he could and learning as much information as possible before making such a large decision. He demonstrated how important it is to listen to the experts and people effected to gain perspective.

We are not just thankful though, we are hopeful.

We are hopeful that his thorough process sets an example and encourages more of our representatives, as well as community members to continue educating themselves and listening to those who are personally effected by harmful legislation like this.

The influence of misinformation is clear and has taken its grip on so many people. If everyone were able to approach these issues with more compassion and get to know more families with transgender kids they might come to better understand the realities.

Thank you again Gov. DeWine for your veto of Ohio House Bill 68. Our work may not be over, but may it be the start of something good.

Kat Scaglione, Chagrin Falls

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why Columbus Blue Jackets should feature fans who drink like fools