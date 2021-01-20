Blue Jays agree to deals with Kirby Yates, Tyler Chatwood

ROB GILLIES

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to contracts with free agent pitchers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the club had not yet announced the moves.

Yates agreed to a $5.5 million, one-year deal with $4.5 million in potential performance bonuses. Chatwood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with incentives that could take it to $5.5 million.

Yates, a right-hander who turns 34 on March 25, is coming off surgery in August to remove bone chips from his right elbow. He led the major leagues in saves in 2019 with 41 for San Diego and earned a place on the National League All-Star team. Slowed by elbow soreness, he had two saves in six games with a 12.46 ERA during last year's pandemic-shortened season. Yates earned $2,615,741 prorated from a salary of $7,062,500 last year.

Chatwood, a 31-year-old righthander, went 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA in five starts with the Chicago Cubs last year. He earned $4,814,815 prorated from a $13 million salary.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

