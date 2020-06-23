Blue KC Commits Nearly $18 Million in Financial Relief to Support Local Employers, Healthcare Providers and Members During COVID-19 Pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), the region's largest healthcare insurance provider, announced today its commitment of nearly $18 million in financial relief to support employer groups, members and providers experiencing unexpected financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This financial support supplements the measures Blue KC has put in place to ensure its members are able to receive the care they need during the COVID-19 emergency period. With a long history of giving in Kansas City, the company aims to give back to its customers and support the local community.

(PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield) More

"Blue KC recognizes the need for the community to come together during the current health and economic crisis, and we're committed to doing our part," said Jenny Housley, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Blue KC. "Ninety-five percent of our members are enrolled in Blue KC insurance plans through their employers. By providing this relief to our customers, we hope to support their recovery from the impact that COVID-19 has had on their businesses and infuse the Kansas City economy with much needed financial assistance. We will continue to respond to recent challenges to best serve our employers, providers and the community at large."

New Support for Employers : Blue KC will be working with their valued broker partners to deploy a suite of financial assistance programs for eligible employers that will include credits of certain healthcare premiums. Programs will be introduced starting August 2020 , with others spanning into the summer of 2021 to provide more long-term relief.





: Blue KC will be working with their valued broker partners to deploy a suite of financial assistance programs for eligible employers that will include credits of certain healthcare premiums. Programs will be introduced starting , with others spanning into the summer of 2021 to provide more long-term relief. New Support for Healthcare Providers : Blue KC will advance August and September 2020 value-based payments to healthcare providers who participate in Blue KC's Advanced Primary Care Program. These advanced payments, which will be made in July 2020 , are aimed at helping these specific provider groups as they recover from the financial burden experienced during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak.





: Blue KC will advance August and value-based payments to healthcare providers who participate in Blue KC's Advanced Primary Care Program. These advanced payments, which will be made in , are aimed at helping these specific provider groups as they recover from the financial burden experienced during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. New Support for Medicare Advantage Members: Blue KC will continue to waive member cost sharing for in-network primary care physician and specialty visits for Medicare Advantage members through December 31, 2020 .

Blue KC remains focused on offering innovative, helpful solutions for members and partners during these uncertain times. With expanded telehealth offerings and waived cost barriers for COVID-19 treatment, Blue KC is helping members access care while the company also engages with community efforts to help all who have been impacted. For more information and a list of frequently asked questions, please visit the COVID-19 resource page on BlueKC.com .

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-kc-commits-nearly-18-million-in-financial-relief-to-support-local-employers-healthcare-providers-and-members-during-covid-19-pandemic-301082026.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City