Blue Label Telecoms Limited's (JSE:BLU) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Market

When close to half the companies in South Africa have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 9x, you may consider Blue Label Telecoms Limited (JSE:BLU) as a highly attractive investment with its 4.1x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Blue Label Telecoms has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Blue Label Telecoms' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 28% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 3.8% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we can see why Blue Label Telecoms is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Blue Label Telecoms revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Blue Label Telecoms is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

