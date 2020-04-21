Blue Line Protection Group Announces New CEO

DENVER, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (BLPG) is pleased to announce Evan DeVoe as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 13, 2020. Dan Allen, who has been the CEO since 2015, will hold his seat on the Board where he will continue to serve the company. "It has been a pleasure leading Blue Line for the past four and a half years and seeing it grow into a multi-state enterprise. I look forward to remaining on the board of BLPG and contributing to the continued growth of the organization" says Allen. Dan was a key player in the success and expansion of BLPG. He built a solid team over the years; and among that team, he found Evan DeVoe, who he knew would add great value as a future leader of the organization.

Evan DeVoe brought a wealth of industry experience to BLPG when he joined the organization in January of 2018. Evan has worked closely alongside Dan Allen to build a mutual respect and shared vision while providing superior service as an industry leader. Evan's drive, leadership style, and industry expertise made him the obvious choice to step into the role of the Chief Executive Officer of BLPG.

