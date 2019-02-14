Blue monster backs Dutch Brexit information campaign

This image made available by the Netherlands Foreign Ministry on Thursday Feb. 14, 2019, shows Foreign Minister Stef Blok and a hairy blue Brexit monster on a desk in The Hague, Netherlands. The Dutch government has enlisted a new ally in its battle to prepare businesses for the impending departure of Britain from the European Union, a hairy blue Brexit monster. A tweet posted Thursday on Foreign Minister Stef Blok's official Twitter feed shows the monster, wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word Brexit in red capital letters, lying across a desk. (Aad Meijer, Netherlands Foreign Ministry via AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has enlisted a new ally in its campaign to prepare businesses for the impending departure of Britain from the European Union — a hairy blue Brexit monster.

A tweet posted Thursday on Foreign Minister Stef Blok's official Twitter feed showed the monster, wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word Brexit in red capital letters, lying across a desk.

The tweet has links to the government's online Brexit portal and a Brexit Impact Scan that helps inform businesses about the possible consequences when Britain leaves the European Union on March 29.

The monster has scared up plenty of action. A foreign ministry spokesman says 1,600 people have done the impact scan since the morning.