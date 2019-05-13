Blue Moon Brewing Company's New Lunar Lander-Inspired Kegs Are Out Of This World

From Delish

Last week, Jeff Bezos revealed his plans for the Blue Moon Lunar Lander, which will transport moon rovers and astronauts to the lunar surface. In response, Blue Moon the beer company created a keg inspired by the space vehicle.

"When we saw the news of Blue Origin’s lunar lander name, we couldn’t miss an opportunity to engage a fellow Blue Moon," senior marketing manager Elizabeth Hitch told Delish via email. "We’ve always been inspired by the moon, so what better way to commemorate this announcement and the upcoming 50th moon landing anniversary-than with a special edition keg from Blue Moon Brewing Company for our drinkers."



The limited-edition kegs will launch ahead of the first moon landing's 50th anniversary on July 20, 2019. And while pricing and availability deets are still largely under wraps, here's what we do know: The mockup looks *exactly* like the real thing-only it's filled with the brand's beloved Belgian White beer. According to a brand rep, the size is subject to change but will likely be the typical quarter barrel size and hold 7.75 gallons.

"2019 has been an incredible year for celebrating space and the moon, starting with the milestone anniversary of Apollo 11," vice president of MillerCoors’ Bryan Ferschinger said in a statement. "With the added news of Blue Origin’s lunar lander, we felt inspired to do something that would allow everyone to reach for the Moon now."







Budweiser revealed its own space-inspired brew in April. The company's limited-edition Discovery Reserve American Red Lager debuted in celebration of the Apollo 11 mission, and according to the press release, it was inspired by the "archival Budweiser recipe" that was used during the Moon mission era. "Discovery Reserve is brewed with medium-roast Voyager barley malt and features a light hoppy aroma, a toasted barley malt taste with a hint of toffee and a sharp finish," the statement continues.





Space nerds unite! #ReachForTheMoon 🚀 - Blue Moon Brewing Co (@BlueMoonBrewCo) May 10, 2019





If you thought Blue Moon was at all intimidated by its competitor, you thought wrong. When CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles replied to a tweet and asked about Bud's plans to be the first-ever "space beer," Blue Moon responded: "Space nerds unite! #ReachForTheMoon." There you have it.

