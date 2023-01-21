Blue Mountain teacher's resignation accepted

Jan. 20—ORWIGSBURG — The Blue Mountain school board accepted the resignation of a teacher believed to have been involved in a sting operation orchestrated by a self-proclaimed child predator catcher.

The resignation, effective Friday, was accepted by a unanimous voice vote of the school board at its monthly workshop meeting Thursday. There was no discussion.

Eric M. Prock, solicitor, said the teacher waived a due process hearing required under the Pennsylvania School Code that had been scheduled for Jan. 13. The teacher submitted a voluntary letter of resignation Wednesday.

On Jan. 3, Blue Mountain placed a teacher on administrative leave after Musa Harris, who calls himself the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, posted an online video of a meeting with an alleged Blue Mountain teacher at a site in Berks County.

Posing as an underaged person seeking a sexual encounter, Harris arranges meetings online. When the person responds, he records them and posts the video online. Harris, who is not a law enforcement officer, reports the encounter to police.

On a reference by Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake, state police have launched an investigation. Neither the district attorney or the state police have released the identity of the person being investigated.

Blue Mountain has not linked the teacher who resigned to the video posted by Harris. The agenda item simply referred to a teacher resigning and gave no indication of why.

The Republican Herald is withholding the identity of the teacher who resigned, pending the outcome of the investigation. So far, the teacher has not been charged with a crime.

In November, Harris posted a video of his encounter with a Schuylkill County employee he confronted in Minersville. Borough police and the state attorney general's office launched an investigation, and the employee retired effective Dec. 2. On Dec. 22, the man was found dead in his home of what is believed to be a suicide, but which county Coroner Dr. David J. Moylan III has not confirmed.

Harris said afterward that he felt bad for the man's family, but that it won't change what he does.