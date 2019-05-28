Blue Origin, Boeing and other ventures lay out ideas for commercial space stations

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture has laid out a plan for building a commercial habitat for future space travelers and sending it into Earth orbit atop its New Glenn rocket.

The concept is one of a dozen studies that NASA released today as part of a project to assess how space operations in low Earth orbit, or LEO, could be commercialized within the next six years or so.

NASA commissioned the studies last summer to investigate commercial alternatives to the International Space Station, in line with the current plan to move away from government management and operation of the space station’s U.S. segment by 2025. Each of the 13 teams was tasked with providing a study at a cost of no more than $1 million.

In addition to Blue Origin’s concept presentation, NASA released study summaries from Axiom Space, Boeing, Deloitte Consulting, KBRwyle, Lockheed Martin, McKinsey & Co., NanoRacks, Northrop Grumman, Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Adventures and Space Systems/Loral (now part of Maxar Technologies). Bigelow Aerospace was also on NASA’s original list to do a study, but didn’t come in for a mention today.

There’s no guarantee that any of these companies will actually follow through on the plans that they’ve laid out. The studies were merely meant to show what could be done if NASA wanted to support the development of a commercial ecosystem in low Earth orbit.

Some of the companies (such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin) have previously shared ideas for building commercial space stations, and other companies (such as Deloitte and McKinsey) focused on space-station economics rather than specific hardware concepts. But today’s presentation from Blue Origin covered new ground.

Blue Origin said its team for LEO commercialization would also include Texas-based Johnson Nanoventures, which would contribute to the development of habitat architecture and in-space operations; plus Bryce Space Technology, which would do market research.

The market assessment would dictate the details relating to a future space station’s technical requirements, Blue Origin said. The company would then develop a habitat based on commercially available hardware as well as in-house manufacturing capabilities. Once the basic architectural concept has been set, it could take as little as three years to launch the space station, based on Blue Origin’s estimated timeline.

More from GeekWire: