Blue Origin Exhibit opens at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Guests at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will have a chance to take a virtual trip to the edge of space.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Blue Origin just unveiled a replica of its New Shepard crew capsule inside the Gateway Exhibit.

Barret Schlegelmilch, a New Shepard astronaut trainer, told us the replica is similar to a mockup used to train Blue Origin civilian astronauts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We use that mockup to run the astronauts through all of the same procedures that they would do on the actual launch vehicle,” Schlegelmilch explained.

For visitors, the exhibit includes a virtual launch from Blue Origin’s West Texas launch pad, complete with seat shakers and a chance to select your own zero-gravity indicator.

Read: Jax City Council to discuss funding Mayor Deegan’s homeless prevention, literacy initiatives

🚀Embark on a virtual reality journey aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard crew capsule. This new experience opens today... Posted by Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Friday, December 8, 2023

Read: ‘Year’s best meteor shower’: Geminids to streak across night sky

The virtual reality experience is Blue Origin’s first permanent interactive exhibit at the Visitor Complex.

“Well, you know, you got just an amazing space race,” KSC Visitor Complex Chief Operating Officer Therrin Protze said. “And what’s really cool is it is a domestic space race, right? So, guests can come here and see everything that’s kind of just percolating right here at the Kennedy Space Center.”

Read: JSO: Shooting in Brentwood neighborhood leaves man in serious condition

That includes a record-setting number of launches and the development of new vehicles, like Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket.

From the Blue Origin exhibit, visitors also have a chance to send a postcard on a future New Shepard mission and have it mailed back home.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WFTV.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.