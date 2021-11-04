Blue Origin loses lunar lander lawsuit; NASA says SpaceX work will resume ASAP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alan Boyle
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Starship on the moon
An artist’s conception shows SpaceX’s Starship rocket ship on the moon. (SpaceX Illustration)

A federal judge today rejected Blue Origin’s challenge to a $2.9 billion contract that NASA awarded to SpaceX for building the lunar lander destined to carry astronauts to the moon.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space venture had argued that NASA gave overly wide leeway to SpaceX in advance of the contract award in April — but Judge Richard Hertling of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims rejected Blue Origin’s arguments. His opinion was sealed, pending a Nov. 18 conference to discuss which details needed to be redacted for competitive reasons.

In a statement, NASA said that it would resume work with SpaceX under the terms of the contract “as soon as possible.”

Bezos tweeted that today’s ruling was “not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s judgment, and wish full success for NASA and SpaceX on the contract.”

In a separate statement, Blue Origin said its lawsuit raised “important safety issues with the Human Landing System procurement process that must still be addressed.” That appeared to be a reference to the company’s allegations that NASA waived some of SpaceX’s requirements for flight readiness reviews.

“Returning astronauts safely to the moon through NASA’s public-private partnership model requires an unprejudiced procurement process alongside sound policy that incorporates redundant systems and promotes competition,” Blue Origin said.

We’ve reached out to SpaceX as well, and wlll update this story with anything we hear back. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to news of the ruling on Twitter with a Judge Dredd meme reading “You have been judged!”

The ruling means SpaceX can resume its work to adapt its massive Starship spacecraft for use as a landing system for sending astronauts to the lunar surface by as early as 2024 — although that date is almost certain to slip.

Throughout the legal challenge, SpaceX has been building Starship prototypes and testing the craft’s methane-fueled Raptor engines at its Boca Chica Starbase facility in South Texas. The company envisions using Starship not only for moon missions, but for trips to and from Earth orbit, and eventually Mars.

Today NASA noted that it will support multiple commercial efforts to develop lunar landing systems as a follow-up on Starship’s moon landing. Blue Origin and two of its industry partners — Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman — are already in on those efforts.

“There will be forthcoming opportunities for companies to partner with NASA in establishing a long-term human presence at the moon under the agency’s Artemis program, including a call in 2022 to U.S. industry for recurring crewed lunar landing services,” NASA promised.

Blue Origin said it remained “deeply committed to the success of the Artemis program” and noted that it has a “broad base of activity on multiple contracts with NASA to achieve the United States’ goal to return to the moon to stay.”

“We are fully engaged with NASA to mature sustainable lander designs, conduct a wide variety of technology risk reductions, and provide Commercial Lunar Payload Services,” Blue Origin said. “We are also under contract with NASA to develop in-situ resource utilization technology, lunar space robotics, and lunar landing sensor collaboration including testing on New Shepard.”

The company said it would “look forward to hearing from NASA on next steps” in the process to procure human landing systems.

More from GeekWire:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists create hybrid pumpkin to withstand climate change

    Rising temperatures could result in less pumpkin production, threatening the livelihoods of U.S. farmers who rely on the seasonal crop.

  • U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

    Judge Richard Hertling of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government's motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, has said its lawsuit was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System."

  • Latest SpaceX launch twice delayed: How to watch Saturday on your phone, tablet, and TV

    Whoa! SpaceX and NASA are planning a Saturday night liftoff. Watch live SpaceX Crew-3 mission coverage on YouTube, your phone, Twitter & Facebook

  • 'The end of coal is in sight': Climate summit deals mark shift away from fossil fuels

    Two key deals announced Thursday signal progress among some nations in making the shift away from fossil fuels to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

  • The Hubble Space Telescope has been offline for more than a week, and NASA isn't sure why

    NASA's iconic Earth-orbiting observatory is getting old. After Hubble's last glitch over the summer, engineers narrowed down the cause more quickly.

  • Analyzing Titans, Eagles RBs + Taysom, Toney

    Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down the week’s biggest news stories, including Derrick Henry’s injury and the Saints' quarterback mess. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Putin marks Russia's Unity Day in Crimea, Ukraine protests

    President Vladimir Putin celebrated Russia's National Unity Day on Thursday with a visit to annexed Crimea, drawing a sharp protest from Ukraine. Speaking in Sevastopol, home to the Russian Black Sea fleet, Putin said the city and Crimea "are now forever with Russia". Ukraine, from which Russia seized the peninsula in 2014, condemned the visit as a "gross violation of Ukrainian sovereignty" and of international law.

  • Blue Origin loses lawsuit over NASA's SpaceX lunar lander contract (updated)

    Blue Origin has lost a lawsuit against NASA that accused the agency of unfairly awarding a Moon lander contract to SpaceX.

  • Search for life on other worlds tops astronomy to-do list

    In a report issued Thursday by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, astronomers stressed the need to continue the hunt for potentially habitable planets circling other stars, building on the “extraordinary progress” already made. The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education.

  • Belarus's Lukashenko moves closer to Putin in wake of crackdown

    Russia and Belarus edged closer to integrating their economies at a virtual summit meeting on Thursday where presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko affirmed their brotherly ties in language redolent of the old Soviet Union. The two Slav neighbours are formally part of a "union state" and have been in talks for years to move closer together, but the process has accelerated since Putin propped up Lukashenko last year when his rule was threatened by months of mass street protests. The Belarus opposition, which accuses Lukashenko of rigging a presidential election in August 2020, said no agreements reached by him would be valid.

  • Florida rocket launch twice delayed: How to watch NASA SpaceX Crew-3 on your phone, tablet, TV

    Whoa! SpaceX and NASA are planning Saturday liftoff. Watch live SpaceX Crew-3 mission coverage on YouTube, your phone, Twitter & Facebook

  • As Earth Warms, Human History Is Melting Away

    For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when one village sent a war party to raid another. But the residents had been tipped off and set an ambush, wiping out the marauders. The victors then attacked the undefended town, burning it and slaughtering its inhabitants

  • Sky's the limit: Israeli startup develops balloons to capture carbon

    An Israeli startup has joined the fight against global warming by seeking inspiration in the upper atmosphere, where it hopes to send fleets of balloons that will trap carbon dioxide for recycling. Carbon dioxide emissions, from the burning of fossil fuels and from industrial agriculture, are the main cause of climate change. High Hopes Labs developed a system that captures the carbon where it has almost solidified, far above the Earth.

  • James Webb: Hubble telescope successor faces 'two weeks of terror'

    Nasa's huge new space observatory must survive a daunting series of deployments if it's to work.

  • Lou the Dog Has the Longest Ears of Any Living Pup + We Can't Get Enough!

    Lou the dog from Oregon just won the Guinness World Record for having the longest ears of any living dog and our hearts can't take it!

  • Helmet Stripe Game: What is Penn State's new football fan gimmick for Michigan?

    Penn State officials have come up with a new game theme for Michigan on Nov. 13.

  • Italian nun becomes highest ranking woman in Vatican

    Pope Francis has for the first time named a woman to the number two position in the governorship of Vatican City, making her the highest-ranking woman in the world's smallest state. The appointment on Thursday of Sister Raffaella Petrini, a 52-year-old Italian nun, is the latest in which the 84-year-old pope has placed a woman in a leadership role. Petrini's new position of secretary general of the Governatorate of the State of Vatican City is comparable to being deputy governor of a state or deputy mayor of a city.

  • Netflix Under Pressure in Korea as ‘Squid Game’ Success Stirs Lawmakers and Internet Firms

    American streaming firm Netflix faced up to a multi-faceted wave of pressure in South Korea, a country where it has achieved market dominance and which is a vital production hub, this week. The global success of Korean-made Netflix original series “Squid Game” has drawn new attention to the firm’s payments to creators. And it has […]

  • Mexican judge jails ex-Pemex boss at center of corruption case

    A Mexican judge ordered the incarceration on Wednesday of Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of state oil company Pemex, while his corruption trial plays out, in a case critics argued has offered the embattled ex-CEO preferential treatment. Lozoya was extradited to Mexico from Spain last year and is at the center of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's campaign to expose corruption that he says was rampant in past governments before he took office in late 2018.

  • Newest high-speed passenger train leaves NY manufacturer and heads for Northeast Corridor

    The next-generation Acela cars are the fastest in the nation and feature the latest in passenger comforts.