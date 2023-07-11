Blue Origin’s next-gen BE-4 rocket engine fails dramatically during testing in Texas

Blue Origin’s BE-4 rocket engine undergoes a test firing in Texas in 2019. (Blue Origin File Photo)

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture confirmed that one of its BE-4 rocket engines suffered a significant anomaly during testing at its West Texas facility in late June.

The incident first came to light today in a report from CNBC, which quoted unnamed sources as saying that the engine detonated about 10 seconds into a test firing on June 30. CNBC said the engine was meant to be used for the second launch of United Launch Alliance’s next-generation Vulcan rocket. That launch, known as Cert-2, is meant to send Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser space plane on an uncrewed cargo delivery mission to the International Space Station.

Blue Origin already has delivered two BE-4 engines to ULA for the first Vulcan launch, Cert-1, which is tasked with deploying the first two prototype satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper broadband network into low Earth orbit as well as sending Astrobotic’s robotic lunar lander on its way to the moon.

CNBC quoted a ULA spokesperson as saying that the newly reported anomaly was “not expected to impact our plans” for Cert-1. The BE-4 engines for Cert-1 were cleared for use after acceptance testing and a flight readiness firing test.

The cause of last month’s anomaly is under investigation, Blue Origin said today in an emailed statement:

“In late June, we ran into an issue while testing Vulcan’s Flight Engine 3 at our West Texas facility. No personnel were injured, and we are currently assessing root cause. ULA was immediately made aware. The West Texas test facility is able to continue testing at the site. We already have proximate cause and are working on remedial actions. We will be able to meet our engine delivery commitments this year and stay ahead of our customer’s launch needs.”

Getting Blue Origin’s BE-4 engines ready for their first launch has already taken years longer than Blue Origin or ULA anticipated when they announced the rocket development project in 2014. The BE-4 is designed to use liquefied natural gas as fuel and provide 550,000 pounds of thrust with deep throttle capability.

The engines are to be used not only on Vulcan’s first-stage booster, but also on Blue Origin’s orbital-class New Glenn rocket, which is expected to have its first launch no earlier than 2024. Blue Origin has already struck deals for multiple satellite launches using New Glenn, and NASA plans to use New Glenn for the launch of twin spacecraft to Mars in late 2024. If it takes longer than Blue Origin anticipates to address the issues raised by last month’s test failure, that could have a domino effect on those missions.

Meanwhile, the first Vulcan launch has been delayed due to a completely different issue: a fiery anomaly that ULA experienced during testing of the Vulcan rocket’s Centaur V upper stage in March. ULA says it’s modifying the upper stage to address issues raised by that anomaly, which did not involve the BE-4 rocket engine.

