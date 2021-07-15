A teen will fly to space with Jeff Bezos for Blue Origin's first human mission

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has selected 18-year-0ld Oliver Daemen to fly aboard the first crewed suborbital flight of its New Shepard space system on July 20.

Why it matters: This flight will represent the culmination of years of work for Blue Origin, which has the goal of helping to build a future in which millions of people live and work in space.

The intrigue: While Blue Origin is billing Daemen as the first paying customer to fly aboard New Shepard, he was not the winner of the auction staged for this seat.

The anonymous auction winner — who paid $28 million — has a scheduling conflict and plans to fly on a future flight, according to the company.

Blue Origin hasn't disclosed how much Daemen paid for the seat or how he was selected.

The crew for next week's launch is now set with Bezos and his brother Mark joined by Daemen and Wally Funk, a woman aviator who passed astronaut tests in the 1960s.

The big picture: Tuesday's flight will continue this summer of suborbital spaceflight.

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson flew to the edge of space with his company on Sunday, beating Bezos to his flight by a little over a week.

It's not yet clear what the market for these suborbital flights will be in the future, but both companies are hoping to draw in customers now to expand their base.

