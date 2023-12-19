Blue Origin Rebounds With New Shepard's Successful Launch After Previous Mission Failure



New Shepard clearing the tower during launch, December 19, 2023.

After over a year of being grounded, Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket embarked on its first cargo mission since a fiery anomaly led to a mission failure in September 2022.



New Shepard lifted off at 11:43 a.m. ET on Tuesday from Launch Site One in West Texas. The reusable rocket reached a maximum altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers), with the booster touching down at the 7:26 mark of the mission, and the capsule landing safely just over the ten minute mark.

Earlier this year, Blue Origin identified a “thermo-structural failure of the engine nozzle” as the reason behind the rocket failure. The nozzle on the booster’s engine overheated as a result of increased temperatures that caused “thermal damage and hot streaks,” according to Blue Origin.

Following the rocket malfunction, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded New Shepard as it ran an investigation into the anomaly. A year later, the FAA closed its investigation and handed Blue Origin a list of 21 corrective actions to implement before the company was able to resume New Shepard launches.



New Shepard’s return was a success, marking the rocket’s comeback from a rare anomaly and its resumption of suborbital trips.

