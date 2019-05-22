Blue Origin and ULA subsidiary weigh in on multibillion-dollar SpaceX rocket lawsuit

Blue Origin’s BE-4 rocket engine, shown here during a test firing in Texas, is being developed for use on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket as well as United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket. (Blue Origin Photo)

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture and a subsidiary of United Launch Alliance want to intervene in what’s now understood to be a SpaceX lawsuit protesting a $2.3 billion rocket development award to three other companies — including Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance plus Northrop Grumman.

On Tuesday, Blue Origin and United Launch Services filed motions in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to intervene in SpaceX’s lawsuit against the federal government. They said neither SpaceX nor the government objected to their taking part. The judge in the case, Lydia Kay Griggsby, has not yet ruled on the motions.

Like United Launch Alliance, the United Launch Services subsidiary is a 50-50 joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. We’ve reached out to ULA as well as Blue Origin for comment, and will update this report with anything we hear back.

According to the court documents, government lawyers informed both companies on Monday that they were interested parties in the lawsuit that SpaceX filed under seal last Friday, because SpaceX’s bid protest had to do with an Air Force rocket development contract that was awarded last October.

Read the motions filed by Blue Origin and United Launch Services

That contract sets aside funding to support the development of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, ULA’s Vulcan rocket and Northrop Grumman’s OmegA rocket for future national security launches. The maximum allotments for work through 2024 are $500 million for Blue Origin, $967 million for ULA, and $791.6 million for Northrop Grumman.

Each company was allotted $109 million from funds for fiscal year 2018.

SpaceX was left out of the contract awards. In an ethics report filed last month, the Pentagon’s inspector general noted that the issue came up during a chat that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had with acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan last December. At the time, Musk reportedly acknowledged that SpaceX wrote a poor proposal that “missed the mark.” (Shanahan didn’t respond to that comment, according to the report.)

Now the Air Force is looking ahead to a new phase of the launch services program, which is aimed at following through on a congressional mandate to stop using rockets powered by Russian-built RD-180 engines. Such engines are used on ULA’s Atlas 5 rocket, and so the Air Force has to come up with a replacement.

In the next phase of the program, the Air Force plans to trim the number of rocket development projects down to two. Blue Origin executives have already voiced concerns that the Air Force’s timetable puts their company at a disadvantage. Blue Origin’s BE-4 rocket engine, which is still going through testing, is destined to power its own New Glenn rocket as well as ULA’s Vulcan rocket.

This week’s filings suggest that SpaceX is protesting the awards already made by the Air Force. Blue Origin and United Launch Services say they want to take part in the court proceedings because a decision that goes SpaceX’s way may result in financial losses for them.

It seems likely that Northrop Grumman would join in the court action as well. The legal dispute could plausibly go on for months.

The case parallels a bid protest that SpaceX filed in the same court back in 2014, alleging that United Launch Services was unfairly favored in the Air Force’s projected purchase of rocket cores for national security launches.

That lawsuit was dropped after nine months of legal wrangling when the Air Force agreed on a plan to certify SpaceX for national security launches. SpaceX conducted its first launch for the Air Force’s Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program last December when a Falcon 9 rocket put an Air Force GPS satellite in orbit.

