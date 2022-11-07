Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.12

The board of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.12 on the 30th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which is above the industry average.

Blue Owl Capital Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 168.3%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Blue Owl Capital Is Still Building Its Track Record

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Blue Owl Capital's earnings per share is up 98% on last year. We always like to see numbers like these going up, but we don't expect them to shoot up forever, especially as the company grows. While the company is not yet turning a profit, it is growing at a good rate. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock. However, we would never make any decisions based on only a single year of data, especially when assessing long term dividend potential.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Blue Owl Capital has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Is Blue Owl Capital not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

