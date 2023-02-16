Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.13

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 6th of March to $0.13. This takes the dividend yield to 4.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

See our latest analysis for Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Blue Owl Capital is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 139% of its free cash flow. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to grow rapidly. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 1,183%, which is unsustainable.

Blue Owl Capital Is Still Building Its Track Record

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Blue Owl Capital's earnings per share is up 98% on last year. It's unusual for a company to continue this long term, but we won't complain when it happens. Even though the company is not profitable, it is growing at a solid clip. If profitability can be achieved soon and growth continues apace, this stock could certainly turn into a solid dividend payer. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We don't think Blue Owl Capital is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Blue Owl Capital that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Blue Owl Capital not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here