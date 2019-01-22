Bucatini or gnocci?

Villa Italian Kitchen, a chain with more than 250 locations, has joined in the new baby gender announcement craze, offering Gender Reveal Lasagna. Really.

Much of the early reaction online to the cheesy party plan got, well, saucy.

Villa Italian Kitchen offers a new way to do a gender reveal - via lasagna. More

Here are the details:

"Available now, the Gender Reveal Lasagna Catering Package features one cheese lasagna with a secret pink or blue interior, a tray of Villa Italian Kitchen’s famed garlic rolls and a choice of either a garden, Caesar or Greek salad for just $139.99," the company said in a news release.

More: Weird news: Police arrest Winter - yes, the season

To be clear, it's the dish's cheese that will be dyed pink or blue, depending on the bundle of joy.

Villa Italian Kitchen now is offering gender reveal lasagna. More

“Creating the Gender Reveal Lasagna was so much fun,” said Stephanie Beamer, division vice president of franchise and catering for Villa Restaurant Group, in the release.

More: Jersey Shore: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino takes stoic road to prison

“We think of our guests like family, and wanted to find a way to celebrate such a momentous occasion with them. We can’t wait to see all the videos of guests revealing their babies’ genders to family and friends in such a unique way.”

People who filmed their pasta-ful reactions and share the video on Facebook or Instragram with the hashtag #LasagnaReveal will be entered into a quarterly giveaway to win their first week home from the hospital catered by their local Villa Italian Kitchen

To place an order, visit VillaItalianKitchen.com/Catering, email catering@villarestaurantgroup.com or call 1-855-845-5234.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Blue and pink lasagna: Have we reached peak gender reveal ridiculousness?