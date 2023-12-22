Some Blue Ridge Beef pet food recalled due salmonella, listeria contamination

The Food and Drug Administration is advising pet owners who bought certain types of Blue Ridge Beef animal food that it may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria. Photo by Ludwig Williman/Pixabay

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is advising pet owners who bought certain types of Blue Ridge Beef animal food that it may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

Blue Ridge Beef issued a voluntary recall Thursday for its 2-pound log of Kitten Grind, 2- pound log of Kitten Mix, and their 2-pound log of Puppy Mix.

According to the Blue Ridge recall, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said one lot of each of the products were sampled and tested positive Dec. 15 for salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

Out of an abundance of caution the company is recalling all lots with the "use-by" dates stamps "N24 1124" to "N24 1224." No illnesses have been reported to date.

According to Blue Ridge, these products were distributed between Nov. 14 and Dec. 20 and sold primarily in retail stores located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

In October, Blue Ridge Beef issued a similar recall for its Breeder's Choice Raw Pet Food 2-pound bag when samples of it tested by the FD were positive for salmonella.

In addition to risk to animals that eat the products, the FDA warned humans to wash their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these items.