Blue Ridge Energy gives $55K to area needs

Jan. 30—Caldwell County residents will benefit from 10 grants worth $55,000 awarded recently to local helping agencies from Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation for the 2023 grant cycle.

The grants are examples of why Blue Ridge Energy established the Members Foundation in 2007 to support the work of community organizations providing services that are vital to the quality of life for the cooperative's members, said Renee Walker, Blue Ridge Energy director of public relations.

Since 2007, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.7 million in community grants. Projects in the areas of health, wellness, education, youth, and economic and community development are the Foundation's priorities for support.

A grand total of $130,000 was awarded to 22 organizations across the Blue Ridge Energy service area for the 2023 grant cycle, Walker said.

Grant awards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 were presented to 10 local agencies in Caldwell County.

The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will receive a $10,000 grant to support the new Caldwell County Middle School Career Exploration Project, which aims to increase student awareness of local, regional career and educational opportunities.

The Western North Carolina Sculpture Center is also set to receive a $10,000 grant for the installation of an Americans with Disabilities, ADA, compliant restroom in the Stoney Gymnasium on the grounds of the Patterson Science Center, which is now home to the Western North Carolina Sculpture Center.

The Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center will receive a $9,000 grant that will go to the installation of a heating and cooling system in the newly opened office in Granite Falls.

Caldwell Opportunities will receive a $5,000 grant to help with an upgrade of insulation in the facility that provides a day program for adults with intellectual developmental disabilities.

The Children's Advocacy Center of Caldwell County, the "Robin's Nest," has been awarded a $5,000 grant to help continue providing critical counseling services to child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

The Helping Hands Clinic has been awarded a $5,000 grant for the clinic to have access to an interpreter to better serve the Spanish-speaking patients.

The Western Piedmont Symphony has been awarded a multi-county grant of $5,000 for the purchase of percussion equipment for the Youth Symphony program.

The Caldwell Arts Council has been awarded a $3,000 grant to help fund Caldwell Junior Appalachian Musicians (Caldwell JAM), a program open to all youth in grades K-12 regardless of whether they attend public schools, private schools, or are homeschooled.

The Big House Family Ministry will receive a $2,000 grant to help trauma-informed and attachment-based childcare providers support and encourage foster families in the region.

The Caldwell County Lions Activities Association will receive a $1,000 grant that helps with the cost of 30 screening events in Caldwell County as part of the Unifour Children's Sight Project.

The awards were recently announced on Jan. 24 by Blue Ridge Energy.

In 2023, the Foundation provided crisis funding assistance to more than 1,200 Blue Ridge Energy customers needing emergency help to pay electric and fuel bills. While the Foundation funds crisis assistance, local helping agencies evaluate needs and determine who qualifies for assistance.

Funding for Foundation grants and crisis assistance comes from customers participating in Blue Ridge Energy's Operation Round Up and Operation Round Up Plus programs, and an annual contribution from profits of the cooperative's subsidiaries, Blue Ridge Energy, Propane and Fuels, and RidgeLink. More than 23,500 customers are either rounding up their monthly electric bill with Operation Round Up or adding a dollar or more with Operation Round Up Plus. Customers also contribute by donating some or all of their annual capital credits.

Anyone with questions about the Foundation or agencies interested in applying for grants may contact Tasha Rountree, director of community relations, at 828-759-8994 or trountree@blueridgeenergy.com.

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and parts of Wilkes, Avery, and Alexander counties. It also includes a propane heating fuels subsidiary and a business-to-business telecommunications subsidiary.