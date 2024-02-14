Blue Ridge Parkway I-26 bridge almost connected; portion of highway closed Feb. 17

ASHEVILLE — Two concrete segments jutting out over Interstate 26 will soon be 3 feet apart — and connected later this spring — into a new Blue Ridge Parkway bridge, according to a Feb. 14 news release from N.C. Department of Transportation.

The two structures have towered seemingly precariously over the interstate, leading some to ask if the bridge is structurally sound.

But after crews conduct the final large segment lift around sunrise Feb. 17, the two protrusions will be 3 feet away from meeting in the middle, according to the release.

For the N.C. DOT contractor to execute the lift, a section of I-26 East will be closed from 4-8 a.m. on Feb. 17. Traffic will be detoured on Brevard Road south to Long Shoals and back to I-26, the release said. Traffic lights will stay green longer on the detour route to accommodate additional traffic.

Despite the soon-to-be close appearance, several weeks and several operations remain to be completed before the two sides are united, according to N.C. DOT.

"The bridge deck has been built one side at a time by lifting pre-cast concrete sections and placing them in position alternating from one side of the pier to the other. The final section, as designed in the pre-construction plans, will be poured by hand following other necessary operations,” according to the news statement.

On the afternoon on Feb. 17, crews will use the segment lifter again to place a segment near the far western abutment, but this will not impact traffic, according to the release.

“It’s exciting to look back at all that everybody has accomplished and to see it come so close to completion,” N.C. DOT Engineer Luke Middleton said in the news release. “A lot of small tasks remain before the final pour, and even more tasks before it opens to drivers.”

The next major step in the process is scheduled for late February. Crews will pour concrete to close the gap near the western abutment, and once the concrete cures, they will increase tension in the cables that run through segments of the bridge, according to N.C. DOT.

There’s not an exact date set yet for the final closure pour that will connect both sides of the bridge, but it’s anticipated in the next four to six weeks, the release said. The timing all depends on how long it takes for concrete to cure, and the time needed to increase tension on the cables.

Other remaining operations on the new Blue Ridge Parkway bridge — which N.C. DOT said is needed to accommodate the I-26 widening project — include the following:

Building short sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway leading up to the bridge on both sides.

Placing a two-inch overlay on the deck.

Building a 5-foot sidewalk.

Adding stone masonry in specific locations.

The opening date for the bridge looming over I-26 is yet to be determined, according to the release.

“We certainly hope everybody who visits our area this fall to view the leaves changing colors and everything else Asheville has to offer will be able to drive on the new bridge,” Middleton said.

