Blue Ridge Parkway announced as the most visited national park in 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The National Park Service this week reported that the Blue Ridge Parkway was the most visited national park in 2023.

The Blue Ridge Parkway’s visitation numbers saw a total of 16.7 million visitors, an increase of 1 million compared to the prior year. This is the second year in a row the parkway has been the most visited national park in the nation.

“The Parkway’s location, design, and proximity to so many gateway communities provide a wide array of rich natural, cultural, recreational, and historical experiences for park visitors,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Appealing to so many visitors of so many different interests and abilities is a hallmark of the Parkway experience across the decades.”

In total, 326 million people visited 400 national parks throughout 2023. This represents an increase of 13 million visitors or a 4% increase compared to 2022.

Along with the Blue Ridge Parkway, other most visited National Parks include the Golden Gate Parkway, Smoket Mountain Park, and the Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey.

