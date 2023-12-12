Blue Ridge Parkway lifts fire bans after weekend rain helps drought conditions

After a weekend of rain across the Carolinas, drought conditions lessened in Western N.C., prompting several areas to lift fire bans.

The Blue Ridge Parkway announced Monday that the ban on backcountry fires, like the ones intentionally ignited while camping, has been lifted.

The park issued a backcountry campfire ban in early November during dry conditions that created an increased risk for wildfires in the park.

To date in 2023, there have been 4,854 reported wildfires in the state, according to the N.C. Forest Service. More than 18,000 acres have burned in 2023 from wildfires.

In November, drought conditions worsened to the point where multiple wildfires ignited in the same time. Fire crews from across the country traveled to North Carolina to assist.

Thirty counties in western N.C. issued burn bans around this time.

The N.C. Forest Service reminds visitors that while campfires can resume, “fire danger is still high across the region. Always attend and fully extinguish grills and campfires and cool to the touch.”

