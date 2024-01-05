Blue Ridge Parkway partially closed; Winter storm advisories in place for parts of WNC

ASHEVILLE — With a weather system bringing freezing rain and ice on its way to the area, much of Western North Carolina is under a winter storm warning or advisory from the National Weather Service Jan. 6.

“Significant icing” is expected for Transylvania and Henderson counties, as well as the mountains in Rutherford and Polk counties, leading to a winter storm warning in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6, according to NWS.

Total ice accumulations could hit one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch in these areas. These ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible late-night Jan. 5 and into the following day. Power outages and tree damage are likely, the NWS said.

“Precipitation should begin late this evening as a period of sleet, possibly mixed with snow, before changing to freezing rain in the early morning hours Saturday,” the warning said. “The best potential for significant ice accumulation will be generally south of U.S. Highway 64 to the Blue Ridge Escarpment.”

The map depicts expected ice accumulation levels throughout WNC.

Buncombe County, including Asheville, and 10 other counties in WNC are under a slightly-less severe winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch, mostly over the mountains, and with ice accumulations hitting up to two tenths of an inch, according to NWS.

Slippery road conditions and limited visibility is expected. Other counties effected include Avery, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Catawba, Rowan, Sothern Jackson, Cleveland and Lincoln.

“Precipitation will spread northeast across the region after midnight through the pre-dawn hours,” the advisory said. “Across the mountains, it will begin as a period of sleet and possibly light snow, before changing to freezing rain and rain.”

Freezing rain expected in Asheville

Around midnight tonight, a mix of sleet and rain is supposed to descend on Asheville for an hour or two, which will transition to freezing rain through the pre-dawn hours, according to meteorologist Mike Rehnberg with the National Weather Service.

Asheville could see about .15 inches of ice accumulation with variations locally, Rehnberg said.

"The low for tomorrow morning right around daybreak is going to be about 30 degrees, so I can tell you that with temperatures that are only a little bit below freezing, most of that ice is expected to be confined to elevated surfaces," Rehnberg told the Citizen Times Jan. 5, listing places like powerlines and tree branches as opposed to roadways.

"Since there is going to be wet rain on the ground already before things start freezing and because there's going to be a fairly short period where temperatures are going to be consistently below freezing, it's going to be tough for most roads to get cold enough for ice."

Rehnberg did say that any patchy ice that does occur will likely be in places where air can get underneath driving surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses.

Asheville is forecasted to hit above freezing temperatures between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Jan. 6, with temperatures likely to hit 33 degrees at 8 a.m., according to Rehnberg.

Locations at higher elevations will likely get more ice accumulation, such as Mount Mitchell, projected to get a quarter of an inch, Rehnberg said.

"This is largely going to be an ice event," Rehnberg said. "Some of the far northern mountains, so areas in Avery County, are the only areas that we are currently forecasting measurable snow. Those areas are going to get up to maybe half an inch."

The NWS discourages traveling during this period, particularly in areas under the winter storm warning. But if anyone must hit the roads, they suggest:

Slow down.

Don’t use cruise control.

Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.

Keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway are already closed for snow and ice, including Milepost 344.2 at N.C. 80 through Milepost 367.6 at Stoney Fork Access Road and Milepost 393.6 at Brevard Road/N.C. 191 at the N.C. Arboretum entrance to 458.2 at Heintooga Spur Road near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Though the so-called Asheville commuter zone between Brevard Road at milepost 39 and the Folk Art Center milepost 382 remains open, the parkway frequently closes this time of year even when conditions at lower elevations are mild and pleasant since much of the scenic route is situated at higher elevations.

For a total list of closures visit nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/roadclosures.htm

A Code Purple alert has also been announced for Sunday, Jan. 7 in Asheville and Buncombe County to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness during extremely cold weather. ABCCM will provide shuttle service with pickups at its Crisis Ministry located at 24 Cumberland Avenue at 4 p.m. Bust transit through ART is also free to Code Purple sites.

Code Purple shelter sites include:

ABCCM Veterans Restoration Quarters at 1329 Tunnel Road for single men.

ABCCM Transformation Village at 30 Olin Haven Way for single women and women with children.

Salvation Army at 204 Haywood Street for single men.

