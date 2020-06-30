Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing Partners With Royal Dutch Distillers

An alliance to grow Royal Dutch Distillers' portfolio in the US

ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing today announced a partnership with Royal Dutch Distillers to further the growth of Royal Dutch Distillers' brands in the US. Royal Dutch Distillers is the US subsidiary of the 325-year-old family company, De Kuyper Royal Distillers, and acts as an importer and marketing company for the brands. Blue Ridge will be the sales and distribution management partner in the US. There is no intention of altering the current successful distributor partnerships in the US for any Royal Dutch Distillers' brands.

Royal Dutch Distillers specializes in crafting ultra-premium and bartender-focused spirits and cream-based wines. In the last 6 years, Royal Dutch Distillers has grown its premium spirits and wine portfolio, including ChocoVine, a cream-based wine, as well as premium spirits like Rutte gins and genevers, Mandarine Napoléon liqueur, Cherry Heering, BÉBO Cuban Coffee Liqueur and Fiorito Limoncello to over 100,000 9l cases in the US.

Chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing, Carlos Carreras commented, "It is an honor to represent Royal Dutch Distillers' portfolio and we look forward to building on the success they've already achieved as we help them expand across the country."

Chief operating officer of Royal Dutch Distillers, Peter Iglesias adds, "We are thrilled to partner with Blue Ridge's team of industry veterans who provide sales and distribution expertise and a collaborative morale that we know will take the Royal Dutch Distillers' portfolio to the next level."

About Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing (BRSWM) is an American sales and marketing company that focuses primarily on premium spirit and wine brands. It provides a strong sales force with established distributor and retailer relationships. Carlos Carreras added: "Our team has over a century of combined experience in the industry and is committed to fostering and promoting quality brand building nationwide. Blue Ridge aims to grow brands and build legacies." For more information, visit www.blueridgespirits.com.

About Royal Dutch Distillers

Royal Dutch Distillers is the American subsidiary of the family owned De Kuyper Royal Distillers company. With US operations based in Miami, Royal Dutch Distillers is a sales and marketing company which specializes in building brands and launching them into the US market. The company's award-winning portfolio is made up of ultra-premium spirits and cream wines, to include: Rutte gins and genevers, Mandarine Napoléon liqueur, Cherry Heering , BÈBO Cuban Coffee Liqueur, Fiorito Limoncello and the original chocolate wine ChocoVine. Royal Dutch Distillers is led by Peter Iglesias, Chief Operating Officer. For more information, visit www.royaldistillers.com.

About De Kuyper Royal Distillers

De Kuyper Royal Distillers is a family-owned premium liqueur and premium spirits company founded in 1695 by Petrus De Kuyper, today operating in more than 100 markets worldwide. The company, headquartered in Schiedam near Rotterdam (NL), holds the global market leading brand in cocktail liqueurs and is owner as well as producer of a number of world-famous liqueurs, such as Peachtree, Cherry Heering, Mandarine Napoléon and the juniper-based spirits of the Rutte Gin and Genever range. The premium liqueur specialist has been awarded "Liqueur Producer of the Year" at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) in 2019. Mark de Witte is the Global CEO of the company.