Blue Santa makes Christmas brighter for Odessa families

Dec. 19—Christmas came a little early this year for a local family, thanks to the Blue Santa program of the Ector County ISD Police Department.

The police department was joined this year by the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department. The program helped 12 families this year.

Two families live in the home that Santa delivered goodies to on Tuesday. Santa was portrayed by ECISD Officer Kyle Criswell.

Sisters Victoria Reese and Kiwana Reese said both have four children and they had other family members on hand as well. ECISD police let the family know they were coming bearing gifts. Both said they would not have been able to have Christmas this year without Blue Santa.

Kiwana said it was awesome to see the kids' faces light up.

Victoria said they were very blessed and both expressed thanks.

David Avary, assistant chief of the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department, said they hadn't done the Blue Santa delivery before, but have delivered to different organizations in the last few years.

"It was humbling. We enjoyed it. We enjoy the kids coming out and checking out the fire trucks and all the equipment. It's something that not every kid gets to do all the time unless they go to some special event," Avary said.

Capt. James Belcher said it was good to participate Tuesday and he was glad to help local families.

Officer Terry Henkell said the Blue Santa program has been going on for about 10 years. He added that this is the first year the South Ector Volunteer Fire Department has taken part.

Kids from the Crime Stoppers program were out delivering presents Tuesday, as well.

Henkell said they start fundraising sometime in October or November and they have been wrapping presents for about a week. The gifts range anywhere from tablets and a bed to bikes, PlayStations, clothes and toys.