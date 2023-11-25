Blue sedan veers into Lake Michigan and occupants flee scene, police say

The Chicago Police Marine Unit sent divers into the lake overnight Friday after a vehicle veered off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive but found the blue sedan was empty, police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a blue sedan veered off the road into Lake Michigan in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The marine unit was called to the scene, and divers went into the water to verify the sedan was not occupied.

A witness at the scene told officers three males fled on foot from the scene.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.