Blue Spring State Park sees record-breaking number of manatees, shattering previous record

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatees galore! Last week, Blue Spring State Park saw a record-breaking amount of manatees in its crystal clear water, shattering the park’s previous record set earlier this month.

Park staff announced they saw a whopping 932 manatees on Jan. 21. The park said their previous record was set on New Year’s Day, with 736 manatees spotted at the Volusia County attraction.

According to the Save The Manatee Club, which monitors the sea cows at Blue Spring Park, the water last Sunday was the coldest of the season, with the river temperature measuring around 58 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hundreds of manatees gather in Blue Spring State Park to escape cold

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stated that these aquatic mammals cannot endure temperatures below 68 degrees Fahrenheit for long periods as they can die from cold stress. As water temperatures drop, the gentle giants huddle together to generate warm.

Manatees can typically be seen in large numbers in Florida’s natural springs and around warm water from power plants, such as Tampa Electric. The electric company even has its own manatee viewing center for guests to see the manatees gather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.