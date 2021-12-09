Blue Springs arrest man allegedly impersonating officer, look for additional victims

Blue Springs police arrested a man impersonating an officer and making traffic stops in Jackson County, but they are looking for additional victims to come forward, a spokeswoman for the department said Thursday.

An officer detained the suspect on Dec. 5 after he allegedly followed fire department vehicles on two separate emergency calls, said Jennifer Brady, a spokeswoman for the Blue Springs Police Department.

An officer located the suspect’s vehicle and identified him after he was detained. The man allegedly identified himself as a firefighter, Brady said. The man has turned himself in and was released pending charges.

Blue Springs police on Wednesday said they were looking for additional victims who the suspect might have been pulled over during the past six months in Blue Springs, Grain Valley and surrounding communities.

Police described the impostor as a man about 25 years old. He is 5-foot-8-inches tall, has a medium build, blond hair and a scraggly beard. Although not wearing a police uniform, he usually wears a yellow traffic safety vest or jacket.

They described the vehicle as an SUV or truck with blue lights. The victims were pulled over after dark.

The first confirmed traffic stop by an impostor was on Nov. 23, Brady said.

Police anyone who believe they were stopped by someone impersonating an officer to call Det. Kevin Lang at 816-228-0102 or Brady at 816-220-2630.