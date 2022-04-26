Blue Springs man among 75 incarcerated people granted clemency by President Joe Biden

This week, President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 75 people convicted in federal court. Among them is a man from Blue Springs.

Paul A. Lupercio, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and five kilograms or more of cocaine. His imprisonment was to be followed by a decade of supervised release.

He is among the 75 people serving lengthy sentences for non-violent drug offenses, “many of whom would have received a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today,” according to a news release from the White House.

In addition to the 75 commuted sentences, three other people were pardoned by the president.

Lupercio’s sentence was handed down in May of 2008 in the Western District of Missouri. He is currently serving time at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

He is now set to be released on Aug. 24. The 10 years of supervised release will still follow.