Blue Springs man charged with 13 felony charges for a series of attacks in Independence

A Blue Springs man is facing additional felony charges for violent attacks in Independence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.

Tyler Christopher Rizer, has been charged for a series of crimes committed on Sept. 29, according to the authorities.

The 13 felony charges listed in the court documents are: Second-degree murder; two counts of assault first-degree; four counts of armed criminal action; two counts of assault third-degree; unlawful use of a weapon, stealing a motor vehicle; and leaving the scene of an accident and vehicle hijacking.

According to court documents, the defendant allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times. Afterwards, Rizer reportedly ran into the backyard of a residence and grabbed two juveniles, threatening them until a family member intervened.

Another family member confronted the defendant, who prosecutors alleged, Rizer then shot and killed, according to court documents. Rizer proceeded to shoot another victim in the chest, prosecutors said. The suspect then stole a vehicle and was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in Kansas City. Following that incident prosecutors allege that he attempted to carjack another vehicle.

The case remains under investigation and other charges may be possible.

The defendant is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.