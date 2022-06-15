Blue Springs man charged with making terrorist threat after posting about mass shooting

A 19-year-old Blue Springs man was charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly made an unspecific mass shooting threat, prompting several Kansas City area schools to cancel programs and activities Wednesday, Jackson County prosecutors said.

Treshawn Hardridge was charged with making a terrorist threat, a felony.

He was arrested Wednesday after allegedly posting a mass shooting threat Tuesday on Snapchat, according to charging documents.

Law enforcement received an anonymous tip that led to the arrest, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

“This case shows that citizens can make a difference. Taking someone’s threat seriously is the best way to mitigate potential harm,” Baker said in the statement. “My ask today is pretty simple – if you see a credible threat, please report it to law enforcement.”

Seven area schools closed because of the threat, according to charging documents.

“School districts are working through stressful times knowing that their main priority is to keep kids safe and they did so today,” Baker said.

An attorney for Hardridge was not listed in court records late Wednesday.