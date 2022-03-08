Blue Springs man charged in shooting death of family friend inside home: prosecutors

A Blue Springs man is charged with murder after he allegedly shot a family friend to death inside his house on Thursday.

Jared M. Bailey, 43, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 47-year-old Jarrod T. Young, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

Blue Springs police officers were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to the 100 block of S.W. Gladstone Drive on a reported shooting. A juvenile called 911 to say Young, a family friend residing there, had been shot by his father, according to court records.

Officers met Bailey outside the home and discovered an unloaded .40 caliber handgun and its magazine that had been placed on the front porch. Bailey was taken into custody at the scene and agreed to speak with detectives.

Inside, Young, 47, was shot dead in an entryway leading from the attached garage into a basement foyer that leads to a bedroom. No weapons were found on Young or near his body, a detective wrote in court papers.

During the interview with police, Bailey said Young was a friend he had known for nearly 30 years. He told them Young had been allowed to move into the family home sometime after they reconnected during the summer of 2021.

Bailey told police that he recently threatened to evict Young. He alleged that Young then told Bailey’s wife that Bailey was seeing another woman, leading to Bailey being caught in an extramarital affair.

On the day of the shooting, Bailey said he took his son out for dinner and was told that Young had cut wires inside Bailey’s pickup truck. Bailey said he and his son returned to the residence and found Young in his wife’s downstairs bedroom watching TV, where Bailey confronted Young and told him “to get out of the house.”

Bailey claimed that Young started walking toward him. He said he was scared and drew a pistol and told him to “get back” but that Young continued to advance toward him.

Bailey described the shooting to police as an act of self-defense, saying he shot the unarmed Young several times while closing his eyes.

Story continues

A 12-year-old witness was interviewed as part of the investigation. During that interview, the child said he saw his father draw a weapon from a holster underneath his leather jacket and shoot Young several times.

No blood spatter was found higher than 6 feet from the ground despite the statements suggesting Young was “supposedly advancing,” a detective noted in the probable cause statement. The detective also noted that Young stands 6-foot-4 and is taller than Bailey.

An autopsy report showed the bullets entered Young’s body from an elevated position, according to court records. He was shot seven times and suffered nine bullet wounds, the report said.

Bailey is being held in the Jackson County jail. Prosecutors have requested that he be held on $250,000 bond.