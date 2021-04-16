Blue Springs man convicted of tying up, shooting ex-girlfriend in 2016

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

A Jackson County jury on Friday found a Blue Springs man guilty of felony domestic assault and other criminal charges after he was accused of tying up and shooting his ex-girlfriend in October 2016.

Jose F. Hernandez, 40, was found guilty of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, felonious restraint and a lesser domestic assault charge, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. A sentencing hearing will be held on a later date, the prosecutor’s office said.

In October 2016, police found a woman balled up with her wrists bound by rope in the driveway of a home in the 2800 block of Southeast Sixth Street. She was able to place a 911 call, according to court records, telling the dispatcher she had been shot and was going to die.

She identified her shooter as “Jose,” court records state. The prosecutor’s office later identified Hernandez as her ex-boyfriend.

Police received emergency calls from several witnesses who reported hearing as many as six gunshots. They also heard a woman screaming for help.

A man later identified by authorities as Hernandez was seen leaving the home, getting into a red car and leaving the scene. Investigators later found blood and rope in his room, according to court records.

Recommended Stories

  • Shot 6 times, here’s what victim told police about Phillip Adams days before dying

    A heating and air conditioning tech at the Lesslie home that day saw a man come out of the woods and open fire. Here’s what happened next, according to a report.

  • How to watch Prince Philip’s funeral on TV: What time does it start?

    Members of public have been advised not to travel to Windsor to pay their respects

  • Jury finds Kylr Yust guilty in killings of two ex-girlfriends in Cass County

    Jurors deliberated for more than 14 hours.

  • U.S. preliminary plan on Afghanistan is to remove at least some contractors -Pentagon

    The Pentagon said on Friday the preliminary plan on Afghanistan is for at least some contractors to be removed during the United States' military withdrawal from the country. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's grinding internal conflict. As of October, there were more than 18,000 such contractors, including 6,000 Americans and 7,000 third-country nationals, according to a U.S. government watchdog.

  • Teen with AK47 arrested in New York subway station

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • EXPLAINER: What Chicago boy's death says about foot pursuits

    After a police officer chased a 13-year-old boy into an alley and shot him to death, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded a new policy that would protect officers, suspects and bystanders in what she called one of the most dangerous actions an officer can take: a foot pursuit. The mayor's demand was fueled by the release of a video showing officer Eric Stillman shooting Adam Toledo in the chest following a foot chase that lasted a mere 19 seconds.

  • 5 Ultra-Rare Bottles of Bowmore’s 1964 Single-Malt Whiskey Could Fetch Over $500,000 at Auction

    The collection is the headline lot of Sotheby’s Hong Kong rare whisky and moutai sale.

  • Queen Elizabeth Will Sit Alone at Prince Philip's Funeral

    The royals are strictly adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Day workers leaving India's cities as virus dries up jobs

    Migrant workers are piling into rail stations in India's financial capital Mumbai to head back to their home villages now that virus-control measures have dried up work in the hard-hit region. “What do I do now?" asked Ramzan Ali, who'd been earning up to 500 rupees ($7) per day as a laborer but has been out of work for two weeks. Similar scenes were also starting in New Delhi, where some migrant workers were worried they might get stuck if a lockdown was declared.

  • Nielsen Rejects Demand From Major Networks for Coronavirus Ratings Audit

    Nielsen has flatly rejected demands from major networks for an outside audit of its TV ratings for the past year amid complaints that Nielsen has undercounted viewers during the pandemic lockdown period. In what would appear to be a rebuke to demands that the TV-ratings giant submit its recent audience measurement to an independent review […]

  • Prince William and Prince Harry Won't Walk Next to Each Other at Prince Philip's Funeral, Palace Confirms

    The brothers' cousin, Peter Phillips, is set to walk between them in the funeral procession

  • Suspect in FedEx shooting identified as 19-year-old former employee Brandon Hole

    The suspected gunman who killed at least eight people and wounded several others in Indianapolis before killing himself has been identified by local police as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, a former FedEx employee, a company spokesperson told the AP.The latest: At least 100 people were in the FedEx warehouse at the time of the shooting, authorities said Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Craig McCartt told reporters that Hole worked at FedEx through 2020. He did not specify the circumstances of Hole’s departure.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHole had been identified previously in “a couple” of police reports, including one in which law enforcement seized a firearm from him roughly one year ago, McCartt said. Law enforcement has not yet uncovered the shooter's motive. Police Chief Randal Taylor said Friday morning that the warehouse employed a "significant" number of Sikhs, AP reports, and the Sikh Coalition confirmed that members of its community were among those who were injured and killed. President Biden, who was briefed on the shooting by Homeland Security officials Friday, ordered flags at the White House, public buildings and grounds, military posts and embassies to be lowered to half-staff."Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act," Biden said in a statement, noting the Indianapolis shooting occurred the night before the 14th anniversary of the shooting at Virginia Tech that killed 32 people."Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation."The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department held a briefing Friday morning, but offered no new major details.Paul Keenan, the FBI agent in charge of the Indianapolis field office assisting with the investigation, said it would be "too premature" to speculate on the shooter's motive.What happened: "The alleged shooter has taken his own life here at the scene," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook said during a news conference early Friday. “He just appeared to randomly start shooting,” McCartt said at the morning news conference.At least four people were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, and two others were treated at the scene and released, Cook said.The gunman is believed to have been acting alone, and there's no longer an "active threat to the community," she added.What they're saying: FedEx said in a statement Friday that the company was "shocked and saddened" by the shooting and expressed sympathies to "those affected by this senseless act of violence.""Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement," FedEx CEO Frederick Smith said Friday in a second statement. "We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available."The big picture: This is the latest in a string of deadly mass shootings to hit the U.S. since March, reinvigorating the political debate in Washington over gun control.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Godzilla’ shark discovered in New Mexico gets formal name

    The 300-million-year-old shark’s teeth were the first sign that it might be a distinct species. “Great for grasping and crushing prey rather than piercing prey,” said discoverer John-Paul Hodnett, who was a graduate student when he unearthed the first fossils of the shark at a dig east of Albuquerque in 2013. This week, Hodnett and a slew of other researchers published their findings in a bulletin of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science identifying the shark as a separate species.

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Raúl Castro steps down as Cuban Communist Party leader

    His resignation ends his family's six-decade hold on power in Cuba.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse