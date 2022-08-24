Blue Springs man identified as person killed by police after he allegedly fired first

A 28-year-old Blue Springs man has been identified as the person killed by Blue Springs police Tuesday afternoon as they were trying to arrest him, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. as Blue Springs police were assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrest Saunders and another person at a nearby Walmart.

Saunders allegedly ran from the parking lot and the shooting occurred a block away near the intersection of Northeast Sunnyside School and Northeast R.D. Mize roads. He allegedly fired at officers, who returned fire, striking him. Saunders died at the scene.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting, which is being investigated by the highway patrol.

A few days earlier, Saunders allegedly fired shots at a Cass County deputy during a pursuit, Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s investigation continued Tuesday, when they followed Saunders to the Walmart. They requested backup from Blue Springs police as they attempted to approach Saunders as he left the store. Saunders allegedly ran.

Two officers fired their weapons, Muenz said. One was a field training officer and the other is a recruit. Both have experience in the field.